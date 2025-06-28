Nutritionist shares no 1 most important weight loss tip: 'Don't eat if you are not hungry'

Nutritionist Eric Berg's 'don't eat if you're not hungry' is a simple yet powerful weight loss tip. It encourages mindful eating and can help develop a healthier relationship with food. According to Eric, by listening to your body's hunger cues, you can avoid overeating, thereby reducing calorie intake and supporting weight loss. Also read | Fitness coach says 'hunger is fat leaving body', shares 5 weight loss cheat codes: Drink water before and after a meal Eric Berg says when you eat without feeling hungry, it can cause you to feel hungry later. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Eat in response to physical hunger

Eric, who specialises in healthy ketosis and intermittent fasting, took to Instagram on January 19 to share his 'No. 1 most important weight loss tip'. In his caption, he wrote: “Next time you’re about to eat, ask yourself this question!”

In the video he posted, Eric explained why you should eat when your body needs nourishment, rather than out of boredom or habit. Asking people to develop self-awareness, he advised tuning into their body's signals and making more intentional food choices.

What to ask yourself before a meal

Eric said, “The most important weight loss tip I can give you is this: don't eat if you are not hungry. When you eat when you are not hungry, guess what happens? It causes you to be hungry later. When you are not eating, you are eating your own fat, and that is really good fuel. It is very clean fuel, and there are a lot of benefits from fasting.”

He added, “This is not about cutting calories. It is about being in tune with your body and eating when it is telling you to eat versus eating by the clock. The next time you are going to eat a meal, ask yourself this question, 'Am I really hungry or not'?”

This approach promotes a sustainable and balanced relationship with food, rather than relying on restrictive diets or quick fixes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.