Fitness trainer who helped Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani lose weight shares 3 tips to melt belly fat

Anant Ambani went through a drastic weight transformation a few years ago which made him lose 108 kilos in just 18 months. Anant’s mother Nita Ambani also lost 18 kilos, and went through a weight loss journey. Fitness trainer Vinod Channa guided Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani during their individual weight transformation journeys. Also read | Before Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant, a look at his weight loss journey when he lost 108 kg in 18 months Vinod Channa, on his website, shared three recipes of losing belly fat faster. (Instagram, Pexels)

The fitness trainer keeps sharing important tricks and tips related to weight loss and fitness on his Instagram profile. One of his blogs related to burning belly fat from a few years ago has resurfaced, and it is helpful for the ones embarking on a weight loss journey.

Vinod Channa, on his website, shared three recipes of losing belly fat faster.

Eat at regular intervals:

“Eating enough at regular intervals is much better than eating light or bloating your stomach after long gap. This keeps your metabolism at work and don’t pressurize your body’s intestinal system. As per my own experience and studies, it has been proved that eating within at least 2 hours is the best approach to follow your balance diet approach. Moreover, instead of completely avoiding your favorite junk food, check if there is healthy option or you can make it healthy,” read an excerpt of his blog. Vinod added that understanding the intake of essential nutrients through a balanced diet is the key to losing belly fat faster. Also read | Man lost belly fat by just changing these 4 things: ‘My belly started to shrink when…’

Work on abs at right time:

Vinod Channa advised that working on abs should be planned properly, and not based on impulsive decisions. We should target abs workout only after working on the large muscles such as legs, back and chest. This is because, after burning calories on working on the large muscles, it becomes easier for the abs to get into shape. Also read | How to lose stubborn belly fat before wedding: Nutritionist shares simple weight loss plan to shed 2-3 kg in 10 days

Work on all muscle groups:

Vinod Channa noted down the major muscle groups that we should focus on - Rectus abdominal, Internal oblique, External oblique and Transverse oblique. “Perform crunches that will work on rectus abdominal, cross crunches and leg raises which will work on internal and external oblique and lastly transverse oblique which can be worked by doing plank, side plank,” wrote Vinod Channa.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.