Man lost belly fat by just changing these 4 things: ‘My belly started to shrink when…’

Each one of us dreams of having a flat belly, which can sometimes be too stubborn. Online fitness coach Reggie Macena has shared four simple ways on his Instagram account that can help you keep that stubborn belly fat in check. Four changes in your lifestyle that can help reduce belly fat.(Shutterstock)

(Also Read: Woman who reduced her waist size to 28 inches from 38 inches reveals fat burning workout to ‘get rid of hanging belly’)

The fitness coach shared a video of him running on a treadmill and revealed that just by changing these four habits he saw his belly fat shrinking. He called keeping belly fat in check after 40 a ‘tight rope walking’ and revealed his ways to clean things up after he gets ‘sloppy’ with eating.

Boost Water Intake

Reggie advised his followers to increase their water intake. He revealed taking 2-3 liter of water every day. For people with a habit of forgetting things, he advised them to keep a jug of water in sight.

(Also Read: 8 simple and effective ways to stay hydrated in winter)

Skip Pizza on cheat day

Pizza is easily the best cheat meal for everyone who is following a rigorous diet plan to loose weight. However, the fitness coach has advised to let go of pizza for a good gut and to avoid gaining a bunch of weight on the weekend. He said, “I love pizza and probably can eat it every day but…that won’t work for my gut. So when it’s time to clean it up, I let go of my pizza. I can go months without it. That way I don’t gain much weight on weekends.”

Watch the condiments

While following a calorie-deficit diet plan, we often tend to ignore the calories we consume unknowingly by eating some condiments like Ketchup. Reggie said, “BBQ sauce and Ketchup can wreck any meal. They have so much sugar in them and you don’t realise that your low-carb meal just became a high-carb meal.”

Slower paced cardio

He further advised me to opt for a walk or slow jogging instead of wasting energy on running at a high pace and said, "I just walk or hit a slow-paced jog. The goal is to do more but easier cardio. It melts body fat. No need to destroy yourself every workout."

Plan for slow weight loss

Lastly, he suggested setting longer-term and realistic goals during the weight loss journey and said, "This is the real thing. You have to set longer term goals. Think about how much weight and body fat you want to drop. Rushing the process will lead to frustration and disappointment. Plan for 1-2lbs of weight loss per week. If you get more … congratulations. Still keep that goal closer 4-8a month."