Weight loss becomes 10 times faster with these 4 simple tricks: Fitness trainer reveals what to eat and avoid

It turns out 'weekend calories' count too when you are trying to lose fat, shed kilos, and maintain your weight loss. According to fitness trainer Sunil Shetty (@profoundly_m3 on Instagram), who helps dozens of people on their weight loss journey, what you eat on the weekends matters, and therefore, you should plan your meals to avoid gaining kilos. Also read | 8 ‘easiest ways to burn fat faster’: Fitness coach shares tips on how to lose weight quickly and burn more calories Lose weight fast with these effortless, and sustainable weight loss tips by a trainer. (Freepik)

In a recent Instagram post, Sunil said 'achieving weight loss becomes 10 times faster when you accept' some simple habits. “Weight loss isn’t just about eating less and moving more — these 4 habits will make it 10x faster, effortless, and sustainable... master these habits, and weight loss won’t feel like a struggle — it’ll feel natural,” he wrote as he listed his tips and tricks.

Four habits to make weight loss 10x faster:

1. Sleep is crucial

Sunil said, “Prioritise 7-9 hours of quality sleep, follow a fixed bedtime, and try sleep-boosting foods like bananas, almonds, chamomile tea, and turmeric milk. Limit screens before bed!”

2. Rest days aren’t optional

“Take 1-2 rest days weekly to recover and avoid burnout. Active rest like walking or yoga, foam rolling, and Epsom salt baths paired with foods like berries, Greek yogurt, and coconut water help muscles heal faster,” Sunil said.

3. Weekend calories count too

He added, “Plan ahead and stay mindful. Swap chips for homemade popcorn, desserts for dark chocolate, and sugary drinks for fruit-infused water. Try roasted makhana or paneer skewers for protein-packed snacks.”

4. Manage stress daily

“Move daily, breathe deeply, and add stress-busting foods like green tea, spinach, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds. Reduce caffeine and focus on what calms your mind — meditation, walks, or hobbies,” Sunil concluded.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.