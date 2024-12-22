Woman who reduced her waist size to 28 inches from 38 inches reveals fat burning workout to 'get rid of hanging belly'

Planks are a quintessential bodyweight exercise. The best part? You can do them anytime, anywhere. They're a fantastic exercise to maintain your fitness because they can help strengthen many crucial parts of your body. Online fitness coach Nikita, who ‘went from 71 kg to 52 kg’ and shares weight loss tips and workout plans on her Instagram account, Hustle Nikita, recently posted a workout plan with planks. Also read | Woman drops from 71 kg to 52 kg 'without gym with home workout'; take her 7-day fat-burning challenge for weight loss Nikita shared her before-and-after weight loss pictures. (Instagram/Hustle Nikita)

She shared a video of her 'belly fat-burning workout to get rid of hanging belly', which she says helped her drop from 38 inches to a 28-inch waist size. Some of these are classic abe xercises you've probably done before, and Nikita loves these because they strengthen the core while simultaneously working on burning belly fat.

Read on for all the details of her 5-step 'hanging belly workout':

1. Plank – 30-60 seconds, repeat 3 sets

Here's how to do it: Start on all fours with your hands and knees on the ground. Your hands should be directly below your shoulders. Extend one leg straight behind you, then the other, so your feet are about hip-width apart and you're balancing on your toes.

2. Leg raises – 15 reps, repeat 3 sets

Here's how to do it: Start by lying on your back with your arms behind your head (shown here) or by your side with palms faced down. Lift both legs up to the ceiling.

3. Mountain climbers – 30 seconds, repeat 3 sets

Here's how to do it: Performed from a plank position, you'll alternate bringing one knee to your chest, then kick back out, speeding up each time until you're 'running' against the floor.

4. Reverse crunches – 15 reps, repeat 3 sets

Here's how to do it: Bend your knees 90 degrees and pull them toward your head. Lift your hips up off the mat, keeping your knees bent and head straight. Lower your hips to the ground and return to the starting position.

5. Bicycle crunches – 15 reps per side, repeat 3 sets

Here's how to do it: Lie on your back. Hold your head gently with your hands. Pull your shoulder blades back and slowly raise your knees to about a 90-degree angle, lifting your feet from the floor. Do a bicycle pedal motion.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.