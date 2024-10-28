Can you lose weight 'fastest' and make belly fat disappear with this 20-minute morning workout? Find out

If you are planning on squeezing in a quick morning workout before the madness of your daily to-do list takes over all your time, Weight Wellness Initiate, an Instagram page dedicated to sharing weight loss tips, has shared a video that might be of interest to you. The clip features a fitness trainer who answers the question – ‘When is the fastest time to lose your weight’? Also read: Man who shed almost 60 kg shares unexpected side-effect of his drastic weight loss What is the best workout to burn belly fat? A fitness trainer has shared her morning fitness routine, claiming it's the most effective. (Representative picture: Pexels)

This workout ‘keeps you in fat-burning state all day’

She says, "First thing in the morning on an empty stomach. There is a method where you only need to spend 20 minutes each morning, and it keeps you in a fat-burning state all day long. This way you can easily build straight shoulders, effortlessly lose belly fat and sculpt abs with definition. Just follow these moves and do four sets each day."

She then illustrated the exercises and said:

◉ First move: Clap under the leg. Do 60 reps to boost your heart rate and burn fat fast.

◉ Second move: Same side knee lift. 60 reps to tighten your abs.

◉ Third move: Knee press. Build your abs…30 reps to quickly tighten (your abs).

◉ Fourth move: Jumping jacks. 60 reps to burn full body fat, effortlessly melt away that belly fat.

Watch her workout video:

But does all this actually work?

We asked Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals about the claim that '20 minutes each morning' of such a workout could lead to 'fastest' weight loss and fat loss. He said there's no single 'fastest' or 'most effective' time for exercise.

According to him, weight loss is primarily influenced by: Overall caloric deficit (consuming fewer calories than you burn), consistency in both diet and exercise and individual factors like metabolism, age, current fitness level, and overall health.

Are morning workouts the most effective?

So, what about morning workouts, do they work best for losing belly fat and weight? "While morning workouts can be beneficial for establishing a routine and may help some people stay consistent, research doesn't support that morning exercise is inherently more effective for weight loss than exercise at other times of the day," Dr Rakesh Gupta says.

He shared that the most effective workout is one that:

◉ You can stick to consistently

◉ Combines both cardio and strength training

◉ Fits your schedule and lifestyle

◉ Is performed at an appropriate intensity for your fitness level

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.