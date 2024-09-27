David Beckham begins his morning with an intense workout. Here's why you should too

Always the one to inspire us with his fitness routine, former England footballer and ex-Manchester United ace David Beckham gave a glimpse of his morning workout routine that made fans drop their jaws in awe. Asking fitness enthusiasts to join him in his workout, Beckham is seen taking off his shirt before diving into a series of rigorous exercise sessions at his home gym and sending the Internet into a meltdown. David Beckham begins his morning with a workout. Here's why you should too (Photo by Instagram/davidbeckham)

Taking to his social media handle, the sensational 49-year-old star shared the video that featured him performing dumbbell chest press, lower abdominal workout and a sequence of robust battle rope intervals before heading out for some fresh air. Sharing the workout video with Oasis’ hit song Supersonic playing in the backdrop, Beckham captioned the video, “No better way to start the day” and his son Romeo was quick to cheekily comment, “Is that all your lifting?” (sic).

David Beckham's son Romeo drops cheeky comment on his father's swoonworthy workout video (Photo by Instagram/davidbeckham)

Benefits:

The dumbbell chest press is a powerful upper body exercise that not only targets the chest muscles but also engages the shoulders and triceps to help build size and strength in the chest and lead to better muscle definition and improved upper body aesthetics. Compared to the barbell bench press, the dumbbell chest press allows for a greater range of motion that can lead to improved muscle flexibility and better muscle activation so, incorporating it into your fitness routine can lead to better muscle balance, improved upper body strength and enhanced functional fitness.

Dumbbell Press helps build muscle in the upper body, allows a full range of motion, activates stabilizer muscles in the arms, shoulders, lower back and core, and promotes muscle symmetry. It involves unilateral movement, which helps improve the body form and correct muscle imbalances.

Lower abdominal workout strengthens the core that helps not only in smoothly performing everyday activities and sports but also helps improve balance and stability and ensures a good posture. The core protects one against injuries and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising the spine and pelvis which is why one should aim to do a core workout two to three times a week to train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen. It strengthens the diaphragm and reduces the risk of back pain and injury.

Battle ropes blast fat and are useful exercise tools for those looking to lose weight. It sculpts and tones upper body muscles (like the shoulder muscles including the deltoids and rhomboids), the upper and lower back muscles, the arm muscles and also grip. It increases mobility and train imbalances and endurance while jumps and lunges during battle ropes can train the hip and leg muscles, especially the glutes.