Are you holding fat in your body? Weight loss coach shares 5 things to focus on to shed extra kilos faster

Achieving faster weight loss requires making the right lifestyle and dietary choices. However, consistently repeating certain mistakes can not only slow down progress but also contribute to fat accumulation. On June 27, weight loss coach Melissa shared the key mistakes from her own journey that led to fat storage and hindered her results. Also read | Nutritionist shares no 1 most important weight loss tip: 'Don't eat if you are not hungry' Here's why you are unable to shed the extra kilos.

“Let me start by saying I have PCOS and used to hold a lot of fat around my belly. Weight loss felt impossible, until I learned the importance of these,” Melissa wrote on Instagram. According to her:

1. Eating healthy, but healthy doesn’t mean fat loss.

You have to be in a calorie deficit to lose fat. Eating healthy is important for your overall health, but you can still eat healthy food and not be in a calorie deficit to lose fat.

What you can do instead: Start tracking your nutrition. This will teach you about the calories in the food you are eating, so you will know where to make changes to stay in a deficit.

2. Not knowing your macros or that they were what your calories were made up of.

The macros you take in each day can influence weight loss by affecting factors like appetite, metabolism, and body composition. Many women are working on protein, but carbs and fat matter too!

What you can do instead: Learn the unique macro balance for your body, so you can feel great even when you are in calorie deficit for weight loss.

Excess belly fat can contribute to chronic pain throughout your body. (Shutterstock)

3. Doing cardio like crazy but sedentary outside of your workouts.

Your daily movement (amount of steps you get daily) is actually responsible for burning more calories each week than the 30-60 minutes of your workouts!

What you can do instead: Track your steps daily to get a baseline. Slowly increase by 1,500+ until you get to 8-10K a day.

4. Doing lots of cardio, HITT or bootcamps but missing out on weight training.

Lifting weights and building muscle boosts your metabolism, regulates your hormones & continues to burn calories AFTER your workout for a period of time! Also, that toned look you want, is muscle.

What you can do instead: Start lifting weights 3-4x a week!

5. Being on track from Monday to Friday and not following weight loss diet in the weekend.

A weekend of off track can turn into a calorie-fest that undermines a week’s worth of your calorie deficit. Also read | Want to lose weight faster in calorie deficit? Fat loss coach shares 10 weight loss tips: ‘You don’t need to quit rice’

What you can do instead: Live by the 80/20 rule and consistency. Sprinkle in foods you like no matter what day it is and have the mindset the weekend is really no different than the weekday.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.