Want to lose weight faster in calorie deficit? Fat loss coach shares 10 weight loss tips: ‘You don’t need to quit rice’

Weight loss requires following a calorie-deficit diet, where you consume fewer calories than you burn in a day. When combined with strength training, it not only helps shed fat but also builds muscle. Mahtab Ekay, a fat loss coach who successfully lost 25 kilos, shared that adopting the right habits can significantly speed up weight loss in a calorie deficit. Also read | Weight loss coach who dropped 9 kilos shares 9 foods to eat on repeat for faster fat loss: Potato to peanut butter Know effective ways to practice calorie deficit for steady weight loss.(Pexels)

While a calorie deficit is key to weight loss, Mahtab emphasised that knowing the right dietary and lifestyle hacks can make the process even faster. "I would have lost weight much faster in a calorie deficit if only I knew these things earlier,” she added.

1. Eat lesser calories than you can burn:

You have to be in a calorie deficit to lose fat. This means eating fewer calories than your body burns. It’s that simple.

2. Fruits are not leading to weight gain:

Fruit is not making you fat. It has sugar, yes, but it also has fiber and nutrients. The extra 20 pounds you want to lose isn’t from eating too many apples. Also read | Fitness coach shares 3 tips to keep your lost weight from coming back: Weigh yourself regularly

3. Fasted cardio isn’t magic:

It’s no better or worse than unfasted cardio for fat loss. What matters is being in an overall calorie deficit. Do what works best for your schedule and energy levels.

4. Not eating breakfast is not going to ruin your progress:

Starting your day with more than 30 grams of protein can help you feel fuller and reduce cravings throughout the day. But if you’re someone who feels sick eating breakfast, know that it’s not a deal breaker. Your overall calories and protein matter most.

5. Green powders won’t help you lose fat or fix gut and bloating issues:

They’re not a replacement for vegetables. Get your greens from real food; your body will thank you.

6. You don’t need to quit rice, bread, or any other carbs to lose fat:

As long as you’re in a calorie deficit, you can enjoy them guilt-free and still see results.

7. You don’t need to track carbs or fats to lose weight:

Calories and protein are enough to get results.

8. Intermittent fasting isn’t magical for fat loss:

It just limits your eating window. If you eat more calories than your body burns within that window, you’ll still gain weight.

9. High-intensity cardio isn’t better than low-intensity cardio for fat loss:

Both can work. Low intensity cardio is easier to recover from and doesn’t leave you feeling drained.

10. There’s no one right way to lose fat:

The best approach is the one that works for you and your body. Learn the basics of nutrition, calories, macros, and strength training, then choose a method that fits your lifestyle. Also read | Woman drops 5 kg in a month with ChatGPT's diet plan: Here’s the exact prompt she used for her weight loss journey

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.