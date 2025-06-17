Woman drops 5 kg in a month with ChatGPT's diet plan: Here’s the exact prompt she used for her weight loss journey

Struggling to lose weight can feel like an uphill battle, especially with so many diet fads and conflicting advice out there. But what if you had a personalised diet coach available 24/7, ready to craft a plan tailored just for you? That's exactly what one woman discovered when she turned to ChatGPT for help. Woman loses 5 kg in 40 days with ChatGPT's custom diet and workout plan. (Instagram/@ninisvanitybox)

Using this AI-powered tool, Anjani Bhoj followed a customised diet plan and successfully shed 5 kg in just one month. Check out the exact prompt she used to make it happen. (Also read: Man who lost 30 kg shares how yoga helped him lose weight: ‘It’s gentle but powerful way to burn fat' )

ChatGPT prompt to lose weight

In her June 16 Instagram post, Anjani shared, "I lost 5 KGS in 40 days… and no, it wasn't magic. It was me, ChatGPT, and a whole lotta 'I don't feel like it, but I'll still do it, for myself and for my body.'" She went on to reveal the exact prompt she used for her weight loss journey, encouraging others to “copy-paste it into ChatGPT and tweak it for your goals.”

Her prompt read: Hi ChatGPT, I'm [Your Name], [Your Age], [Height] and [Weight]. I have PCOS (controlled), if you don't, skip this step. I want to lose fat and build lean muscle. I work out 5 days a week. Please give me a weekly workout and diet plan. I eat chicken, eggs, basil seeds, salads, and whey. I avoid dairy and gluten [based on your eating preferences].

"I have PCOS!! That means bloating, cravings, low energy, and stubborn fat that just doesn't wanna leave!! But this time, ChatGPT had a plan, a real one," she wrote. "ChatGPT created my custom 40-day workout and meal plan. No extreme cardio, no starving. Just consistency, patience, and showing up, even when I had zero motivation, I kept going."

What kept her motivated to lose 5 kgs

Talking about how she stayed motivated, she shared, "There were days I didn't wanna move. Days my hormones were raging and my motivation was MIA. But every single time I wanted to quit, I reminded myself, 'You've done harder things than this, Nini.'"

"And guess what? Not only did I lose 5 kilos, but I gained something much, much bigger, discipline, strength, and trust in myself to do anything I put my mind to. I have always been a quitter, whether it's quitting alcohol, sugar, bad habits, or just bad surroundings. I've failed so many times, but for the first time, this feels like a win. And that's what keeps me going," she added.

"If I can do it with PCOS, then YOU can do it too!! No shortcuts. Just a smart plan, small steps, and showing up every damn day. Now, just ask ChatGPT and start, but also do your research before starting out. In the end, it's your body, and you should know about it," Anjani concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.