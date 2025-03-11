'Building healthy, sustainable habits’: Diet coach shares 10 hacks to drop body fat in just 3 months

Weight loss is a journey that demands consistency and determination. Making the right choices in diet and lifestyle is essential for healthy and sustained weight loss. However, often people do not know where to start. When we look for spot-reduction of body fat, it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain a healthy diet and nutrition while losing body weight. Diet coach Kirti Thakur suggested building healthy and sustainable habits for overall body fat loss. Also read | Fitness coach says 'hunger is fat leaving body', shares 5 weight loss cheat codes: Drink water before and after a meal Diet coach Kirti Thakur suggested building healthy and sustainable habits for overall body fat loss. (Shutterstock)

“Struggling to reduce belly fat? Here’s the truth: you can’t spot-reduce fat, but you can lose it overall by building healthy, sustainable habits. Start with these 10 steps,” wrote Kirti Thakur.

Caloric deficit:

Burn more calories than you consume daily. Sticking to a calorie deficit diet ensures that we provide the necessary nutrients to the body, all the while losing more calories than consumed.

Whole foods first:

Focus on lean proteins, veggies, and healthy fats, suggested Kirti Thakur. They ensure that we are full and satiated for a longer period of time. Also read | Want to lose 9 kg in 6 months? Weight loss coach shares 28 things you need to stop doing right now

Protein boost:

Keeps hunger in check and supports muscle growth. A high-protein diet also helps in managing cravings.

Cardio routine:

The diet coach suggested having a cardio workout routine for 30-60 minutes, 1-2 times weekly.

Strength training:

Build muscle 2-3 times a week for better fat burning. Strength training ensures that we lose body fat, and build muscles simultaneously.

Prioritise sleep:

Aim for 7-9 hours to recover and reset. A good sleep routine helps in recharging the body for the next day.

Stress less:

Reduce cortisol with stress-management techniques. High cortisol levels in the body can slow down weight loss.

Hydrate:

Water is your metabolism’s best friend. Staying hydrated can help in feeling satiated, thereby reducing cravings. Also read | Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares 5 signs that you are losing weight even if the scales are not showing it

Alcohol awareness:

Cut back on empty calories, such as alcohol and fried foods.

Track progress:

Stay accountable with food, exercise, and body measurements. Keeping a daily progress chart can help us track the changes in the body.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.