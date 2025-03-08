Want to lose 9 kg in 6 months? Weight loss coach shares 28 things you need to stop doing right now

Weight loss is all about finding the balance between adopting healthy habits and giving up things that don't aid your fat loss journey. However, with the amount of information available online, we sometimes adopt habits that do more harm than good. In a recent post, fitness expert and coach Tanisha Vedhara talked about the things you need to stop doing if you want to lose 9 kg in 6 months. Expert suggests things you need to stop doing right now while losing weight, including starving yourself. (Shutterstock )

What you should STOP doing to lose 9 kg in 6 months

In a video titled, ‘27 things you need to stop immediately to lose 20 lbs (9kg) in next 6 months. 28th one is the most important’, Kriti shared the 28 practises those on a weight loss journey need to avoid doing. Per the fitness expert, you will be able to lose 9 kg in six months if you follow these steps. Here are the 28 things she suggested:

1. Stop skipping meals – it slows metabolism.

2. Stop drinking your calories – juices, coffees, and sodas add up.

3. Stop obsessing over clean eating 100% of the time – balance is key.

4. No need to cut carbs completely – if you are working out! They fuel your workouts.

5. Stop eating too little – starving yourself won’t help.

6. Stop relying on fads – quick fixes don’t last.

7. Stop overeating on weekends – consistency matters.

8. Stop ignoring protein – it keeps you full and builds muscle.

9. Stop eating too fast – your brain needs time to register fullness.

10. Stop mindless snacking – ask yourself if you’re actually hungry.

11. Stop doing only cardio – strength training burns more fat.

12. Stop lifting light weights – challenge yourself!

13. Stop skipping strength training – muscle speeds up metabolism.

14. Stop thinking walking isn’t enough – make it intentional.

15. Stop doing random workouts – follow a structured plan.

16. Stop ignoring recovery days – rest is where the magic happens.

17. Stop stretching before workouts – warm up actively instead.

18. Stop chasing the fat-burning zone – intensity matters more.

20. Stop doing endless ab exercises – you can’t spot-reduce fat.

21. Stop expecting instant results – real progress takes time.

22. Stop weighing yourself daily – water weight fluctuates.

23. Stop comparing yourself to others – your journey is yours.

24. Stop letting one bad day ruin your progress – just get back on track.

25. Stop ignoring sleep – bad sleep = bad cravings.

26. Stop stressing over perfection – consistency wins.

27. Stop making excuses – start where you are.

28. Stops being a victim – you control your circumstances.

While keeping these things in mind is important, you also need to fix your nutrient intake, go on a calorie deficit, walk 8-10k steps daily, exercise regularly, and remain consistent to aid your weight loss journey and see changes. Check out a fat-loss workout plan here and a vegetarian diet plan here to kickstart your journey.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.