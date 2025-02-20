Want a flat belly? Mom of 2 shares 6 exercises that helped her shrink her ‘mommy pouch’. Watch video

Postpartum trainer and mom of two, Andreea Gabor, gave birth to two kids, and during her postpartum journey, she lost almost 26 kg - going from 154 (69 kg) to 128 (58 kg) lbs. Now, she trains other new moms to get fit and shares her fitness journey on Instagram. This fitness influencer lost her belly fat with these 6 exercises.

6 exercises to shrink your belly pouch

In a new video, she shared 6 exercises that helped shrink her ‘mommy pouch’ and healed her core. She showed her transformation in the clip, where in 15 months, she lost all the fat around her belly and attained a toned physique. “Mamas, these exercises will transform your core! 🔥 Try these exercises from the comfort of your own home with minimal equipment required!” she captioned the post.

1. Glute bridge dumbbell to leg raise

The fitness trainer suggested doing this exercise for 3 sets with 15 repetitions. To do the exercise, first, come into the glute bridge position - start flat on your back with your legs bent at a 90-degree angle and feet placed on the ground, push your hips upwards while engaging your core. Add a variation to the exercise by using dumbbells and doing leg raises while in the glute bridge position.

2. Marching glute bridge

Andreea also suggested the same sets and repetitions for this exercise - 3 sets x 15 reps. Similarly, for this exercise, get into the glute bridge pose, then, instead of raising your legs, bring your knee back to your chest alternatively so it looks like you are marching in position.

3. Single leg extensions

For this exercise, you need to do 3 sets and 15 repetitions. Lie on your back, raise your hands while holding dumbbells, and get your legs up in an inverted L position. Then, while keeping the right leg in the same position, straighten your left leg forward while pushing your arms above your head.

4. Knee lean back with dumbbell

Do 3 sets and 15 repetitions of this exercise. To do this exercise, kneel on the ground with your knees about hip-width apart, flex your feet, and keep your back straight. While squeezing your glutes and bracing your abs, lean back and come forward while doing dumbbell raises.

5. Bear plank with back row

Do this exercise for 15 repetitions and 3 sets. Start in a low plank position, with your elbows directly beneath your shoulders and lift your knees off the ground, keeping your hips level. In this position, do back rows with dumbells.

6. Dumbbell bird dog

Do this exercise for 15 repetitions and 3 sets. Get on all your fours, keep your back neutral, and then alternatively raise your opposite leg and arms simultaneously parallel to the ground.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.