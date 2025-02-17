Feeling drained after giving birth? 3 nutrient-packed foods to re-energise lactating moms during postpartum recovery

The journey of motherhood heavily emphasizes the value of nutrition for both the mother and her baby where the physical and mental demands of lactation and care giving must be supported by adequate diet and nutrition. It is crucial for lactating mothers to attend to their nutritional needs for an active and energetic day rather than curling up in bed and feeling drowsy all day. Lactating Moms, This Superfood List Will Change Your Life!(File Photo)

This is the perfect time to include seasonal produce and traditional dishes especially for the new moms. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rakshita Mehra, Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Noida, shared, “Mothers may sustain their energy levels, recuperate after giving birth and produce nutrient-dense breast milk for the growth and development of their babies by eating a well-balanced diet full of significant vitamins, minerals, high-quality proteins, omega 3 fats and complex carbohydrates. It also helps new moms cope with stress and hormonal fluctuations, which is significant for mental health and well-being.”

Foods for lactating moms to relish this season -

1. Green leafy vegetables

Healthy green leafy vegetable like spinach, mustard leaves (sarson), fenugreek leaves (methi), mint leaves and bathua are a sign of winter. Methi Thepla, Carrot Methi, Sarson ka Saag, Palak Paneer, Dal Palak and Bathua Cheela and raita are among the traditional dishes prepared during this period.

Green leafy vegetables, soybeans and sesame seeds are loaded with nutrients which can help in speeding up the healing process. (Unsplash)

These greens are a rich source of vitamins and minerals, including beta-carotene, vitamin A, vitamin K and vitamin C which are beneficial for baby’s development. These greens also contain minerals like calcium, sodium, magnesium, potassium, zinc, and iron that support lactation. Additionally, they offer a respectable quantity of dietary fibre, which prolongs feelings of fullness for the first time mothers.

2. Nuts and oilseeds

A box loaded with laddoo and panjiri is prepared by all mother-in laws when the baby enters in the world. Nuts including cashew nuts, walnuts, almonds, pistachios, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds and sesame seeds are greatly used to make these traditional preparations. They are high in omega-3 fatty acid content and abundant in vitamin E, magnesium and selenium that enhances the breast milk quality.

Some of the traditional foods include sarson ka saag, makki ki roti, gajak, til-gur laddoos, gajrela and gur.(Unsplash)

Goond laddoo, Gajak, chikki, til laddoo and halwa are among the cultural galactagogues preparation that is offered to nursing mothers to provide the best nourishment for their baby.

3. Enough fluids

Since milk is made up of water and moisture, new mothers should consume enough fluids to compensate for the water they lose. This will aid with smooth milk flow and replace lost fluids.

Warm lentil soup

Additionally, consuming water aids in elimination of toxins from the mother’s body and avoids constipation. Plain water, lentil soups, fennel seeds tea, ginger tea, ajwain water, cumin seeds water, chicken broth and coconut water are all examples of hydration sources.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.