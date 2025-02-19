Woman who dropped 32 kg in 7 months shares 10 things she did for weight loss: ‘Don't give up soda’

Weight loss mentor and fitness influencer Lauren Polinskey lost 97 lbs/44 kg naturally during her weight loss journey. Now, she motivates other women to lose weight by sharing motivating tips and lifestyle changes that can promote fat loss. Lauren Polinskey lost almost 44 kg naturally during her weight loss journey.

Also Read | Woman does 30 types of push-ups in 'amazing' video; internet is in awe of her strong upper body: How many can you do?

In a new post, Lauren shared that during her weight loss journey, she lost almost 70 lbs/32 kg in 7 months and revealed 10 things she did to achieve this. She titled her video, ‘I used to weigh 230 lb (approximately 104 kg), and I’ll tell you exactly how to lose weight’. The tips are part of Lauren's 6-week weight loss challenge for women who want to ‘ease into a healthy hot girl lifestyle through water, walking, a calorie deficit, and self-love’.

How to lose 32 kg in 7 months

1. Don't give up your soda

If you love aerated drinks or can't begin your day without a cup of coffee, you don't need to cut it out during your weight loss journey. Small tweaks to your habits can go a long way. Lauren suggested switching to diet soda and using a sugar-free coffee creamer instead.

2. Add a mile every 2 weeks

Lauren asked her followers to start going on walks and suggested using an app to track their walks or using a treadmill. “Begin with .5 or 1 mile. Every 2 weeks, add a mile. Work up to doing 3 miles each session,” she added.

3. Walk six days a week

“Walk Monday-Saturday, you’re building a more active lifestyle,” the fitness influencer wrote.

4. Have a resting day

The fitness influencer stressed taking a rest day in case of injury. “Take a rest day if you feel shin splint or arch pain. Don’t push it to injury,” she explained. Additionally, rest is important for body recovery and avoiding injuries.

5. Watch the scale

“Take your starting weight and watch the scale for 4 weeks,” the influencer wrote in the post.

6. Calorie deficit

During your weight loss, there will always be a time when you hit a plateau. A weight-loss plateau is when your weight stops changing. So, when you hit a plateau, start a calorie-deficit diet. “Week one, count everything you’ve already been eating. Do not follow some weird diet,” Lauren wrote.

7. Water intake

“At your next plateau, begin prioritising drinking 64-120oz of water a day,” the fitness coach added.

8. Intermittent fasting

According to Lauren, if you hit another plateau, start intermittent fasting. “Add in IF 16:8 and time your eating (not a requirement, but speeds up weight loss),” she explained.

9. Stay consistent

“Stay on your healthy hot girl sh*t until you get down near your goal weight. Stay consistent with building the lifestyle. This will make maintaining a breeze,” the fitness coach wrote.

10. Strength training

Lastly, she suggested adding weight lifting to your routine once you’ve lost the bulk of your weight. “You no longer have to walk as much, and you’ll know how to eat mindfully now from doing a calorie deficit,” she wrote.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.