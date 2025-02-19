Menu Explore
Woman does 30 types of push-ups in 'amazing' video; internet is in awe of her strong upper body: How many can you do?

BySanya Panwar
Feb 19, 2025 10:17 AM IST

Need mid-week inspiration? Here is a push-up video that you might find motivating, featuring a woman doing push-ups of not one, two of 10, but 30 variations.

Push-ups are a classic exercise with numerous variations that target multiple muscle groups, providing a range of benefits. In a recent Instagram video, online fitness coach Neeta Motwani did 30 different types of push-ups that target the chest, shoulder, triceps muscles, and more body parts and help improve overall upper body strength. Also read | Ditch the gym: Just doing push-ups and sit-ups daily may add years to your life

Neeta's workout video, '30 types of push-ups,' shows her strength. (Instagram/ Neeta Motwani)
Neeta's workout video, '30 types of push-ups,' shows her strength. (Instagram/ Neeta Motwani)

Different types of push-ups

Regular push-up practice can help increase flexibility and mobility, as Neeta's workout video, '30 types of push-ups,' clearly shows. In the clip, which left the internet impressed, Neeta did the following variations, which included everything from the standard push-up to two-finger and weighted push-ups. She also included the Mike Tyson push-up in her routine, a variation of the traditional push-up exercise that the former professional boxer, popularised.

1. Knee push-ups

2. Classic push-ups

3. Wide grip push-ups

4. Diamond push-ups

5. Knuckles push-ups

6. Pseudo push-ups

7. Finger push-ups

8. Russian push-ups

9. Pike push-ups

10. Pike Russian push-ups

11. Hindu push-ups

12. Mike Tyson push-ups

13. Knee Tucks push-ups

14. Hands out push-ups

15. One arm push-ups

16. Archer push-ups

17. Finger Russian push-ups

18. X or flared elbow push-ups

19. Two finger push-ups

20. Weighted push-ups

21. Stagger push-ups

22. One arm assisted push-ups

23. Triceps extension push-ups

24. Kip up push-ups

25. 180 twist push-ups

26. Shoulder touch push-ups

27. Coffee grinder push-ups

28. Decline in and out push-ups

29. Wave push-ups

30. Superman push-ups

Reactions to her video

In her caption, Neeta wrote, “How many you can do?” An Instagram user commented, “In awe of your strength. Great lesson for those who believe that women like leg workouts only.” Another said, “Amazed at your upper body strength... stay blessed with great health.” Someone also commented, “Strongest upper body...” A comment also read, “This is simply amazing!”

Benefits of push-ups

Push-ups offer a range of benefits, including, increasing upper body strength, engaging multiple muscles simultaneously, improving core stability, boosting metabolism, enhancing posture, and burning calories, making it a great full-body exercise that can be done anywhere, anytime without equipment. Click here to know more.

By following proper form and technique, you can get the most out of push-ups and enjoy the many benefits they have to offer. But remember to always listen to your body and consult with a healthcare professional or fitness expert if you have any concerns or questions.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

