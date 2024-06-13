Push-ups roz karo, says Milind Soman. Here's why that's a good thing!
Hailed as a full-body exercise, this engages several muscles and is apt for those with sedentary jobs.
Actor, ex-supermodel and marathon runner Milind Soman has a love for fitness and inspires others to follow suit wherever he goes, too. This May, he shared a video jogging barefoot in Grindelwald, Switzerland in 3 Degrees Celsius!
What also grabbed attention on his Swiss break was when he turned a few encounters with a fans into a fitness event. When the fans asked Milind for a selfie, he simply asked the fans to do push-ups in exchange for a selfie.
With the series of pictures and videos, Milind posted: “Fit Indians in Switzerland 😀 selfies are so much more fun after a few pushups ! Roz karo, faayda hoga 🤪 one minute can change your life !” He also hashtagged the posts #pushupsforselfie.
Fabulous, full-body regimen
If you haven't tried push-ups yet, it may be time to include it in your exercise list. Hailed as a full-body exercise, push-ups offer a bunch of health benefits. Here are a few of them:
- Increases upper body strength
- Works the core
- Engages several muscles at the same time and helps strengthen them
- Burns calories
- Boosts metabolism
- Improves posture
- Do a wall push-up if you cannot do it on the ground
Milind got paps to do push-ups, too
The fitness enthusiast that he is, In fact, last year he also made the paparazzi do 20 push-ups before clicking his pics. He held their cameras and even shot them attempting to finish the task of doing this.