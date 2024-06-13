 Push-ups roz karo, says Milind Soman. Here's why that's a good thing! - Hindustan Times
Push-ups roz karo, says Milind Soman. Here's why that's a good thing!

By Ismat Tahseen
Jun 13, 2024 12:48 PM IST

Hailed as a full-body exercise, this engages several muscles and is apt for those with sedentary jobs.


Actor, ex-supermodel and marathon runner Milind Soman has a love for fitness and inspires others to follow suit wherever he goes, too. This May, he shared a video jogging barefoot in Grindelwald, Switzerland in 3 Degrees Celsius!
 

Milind Soman
Milind Soman

Milind Soman gets a fan to do push-ups in Switzerland in exchange for a selfie(Instagram)
Milind Soman gets a fan to do push-ups in Switzerland in exchange for a selfie(Instagram)


What also grabbed attention on his Swiss break was when he turned a few encounters with a fans into a fitness event. When the fans asked Milind for a selfie, he simply asked the fans to do push-ups in exchange for a selfie.
 

Another fan gets on all fours to do the exercise (Instagram)
Another fan gets on all fours to do the exercise (Instagram)



With the series of pictures and videos, Milind posted: “Fit Indians in Switzerland 😀 selfies are so much more fun after a few pushups ! Roz karo, faayda hoga 🤪 one minute can change your life !” He also hashtagged the posts #pushupsforselfie.

Fabulous, full-body regimen
If you haven't tried push-ups yet, it may be time to include it in your exercise list. Hailed as a full-body exercise, push-ups offer a bunch of health benefits. Here are a few of them:

  • Increases upper body strength
  • Works the core
  • Engages several muscles at the same time and helps strengthen them
  • Burns calories
  • Boosts metabolism
  • Improves posture
  • Do a wall push-up if you cannot do it on the ground

When Milind made the paps do 20 push-ups each before letting them take his pics (Viral Bhayani)
When Milind made the paps do 20 push-ups each before letting them take his pics (Viral Bhayani)



Milind got paps to do push-ups, too

The fitness enthusiast that he is, In fact, last year he also made the paparazzi do 20 push-ups before clicking his pics. He held their cameras and even shot them attempting to finish the task of doing this.

News / HTCity / Wellness / Push-ups roz karo, says Milind Soman. Here's why that's a good thing!
