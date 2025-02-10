Alia Bhatt perfects her clap push up: Benefits and moderations for your fitness journey

The fact that Alia Bhatt chose to dedicate a full-blown post to commemorate her progress on her clap push up journey, in a feed that is otherwise almost entirely pooki-fied, is proof enough of the work that's going into it. But what is the move that she is trying to hone to perfection as she sculpts her chest, abdominals, triceps and shoulders in the process? Alia Bhatt perfects her clap push ups: You can too!(Photos: Instagram/aliaabhatt)

A clap push up is a form of plyo pushup which in turn is a subtype of plyometric exercises which focus on "exerting your muscles to their maximum potential in a short amount of time", as per a Healthline report. It's actually a high-power crossover between bodyweight-based strength training and cardio, what with it effectively managing to also accelerate your heart rate. A true power move then, perfecting the clap pushup will allow you to sculpt your arms while blasting the fat.

How to do a clap push up?

Begin in a high plank position, or the top of a push-up. Your body should form a straight line, with your core engaged and your palms positioned directly beneath your shoulders. Lower your body as you would in a push-up, bringing your chest close to the floor. As you push back up, generate enough power to lift your hands off the ground, into a clap in front of your chest before landing down softly on the ground.

What's the resistance band around Alia's torso?

We're calling Alia's clap push up routine a 'journey', as currently, the actor is using momentum from the resistance band slung around her waist, to jump up into the 'clap' for each rep. If you are even remotely in tune with fitness and workouts, you will know how much of strength is required to use your arms, also balancing your body, to suspend yourself mid-air for a split second, achieve and clap and then land back on your palms. Sans injury. Phew. The resistance band, as is the case with other forms of pushups, allows the body to get used to the complex motion of the move, as the arms get ready to then eventually replicate the same, sans momentum.

If you are fairly new to your fitness journey, we strongly suggest not attempting the move without professional supervision.