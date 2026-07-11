This Japanese-inspired egg chicken salad delivers 42g of protein without compromising on flavour: Step-by-step process
Here’s a step-by-step process to make Japanese-inspired egg chicken salad, which is the perfect high-protein meal for busy weekdays.
Want to fulfil your protein intake but don’t want to eat that clichéd egg or a chicken recipe? Aathira Sethumadhavan, a digital content creator, took to Instagram on June 15, 2026, to share this Japanese-inspired egg chicken salad recipe that delivers around 42g of protein per serving and just 390 calories. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.
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Egg-chicken salad recipe
Aathira highlighted that this salad is like a full meal. It features creamy, spicy, and just a little sweet flavours, which keep you full for hours and make salads feel like something you actually look forward to.
Nutritional content
Makes three servings of ~310 g each
Calorie: ~390 calorie
Protein: 42g
Carbohydrate: 15g
Fat: 20g per serving
Ingredients required
Here are the ingredients required to make the salad:
• 400g chicken breast, diced
• Four boiled eggs with jammy centres, halved
• 150g sweet potato, boiled and diced
• One cucumber, sliced
• Four tbsp Greek yoghurt
• One and a half tbsp QP (Kewpie) mayo
• One and a half tsp Dijon mustard
• One and a half tsp honey
• Juice of half a lemon
• A splash of skim milk (optional, to loosen the dressing)
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• One and a half tsp chilli oil, to drizzle
• Coriander leaves or spring onions, to finish
• A little oil, for cooking
Method
Here’s a step-by-step process to make a salad:
Step 1: Season the diced chicken with salt and pepper. Pan-fry or air-fry in very little oil until slightly golden. Set aside.
Step 2: In a bowl, whisk together the Greek yoghurt, QP mayo, Dijon mustard, honey, lemon juice, a splash of milk if needed, and a pinch of salt and pepper into a smooth dressing.
Step 3: Divide the halved eggs, cucumber, sweet potato and chicken between three bowls.
Step 4: Spoon over the dressing, finish with a drizzle of chilli oil, and scatter with coriander or spring onions.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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