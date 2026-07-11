This Japanese-inspired egg chicken salad delivers 42g of protein without compromising on flavour: Step-by-step process

Aathira highlighted that this salad is like a full meal. It features creamy, spicy, and just a little sweet flavours, which keep you full for hours and make salads feel like something you actually look forward to.

Want to fulfil your protein intake but don’t want to eat that clichéd egg or a chicken recipe? Aathira Sethumadhavan, a digital content creator, took to Instagram on June 15, 2026, to share this Japanese-inspired egg chicken salad recipe that delivers around 42g of protein per serving and just 390 calories. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

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Nutritional content Makes three servings of ~310 g each

Calorie: ~390 calorie

Protein: 42g

Carbohydrate: 15g

Fat: 20g per serving

Ingredients required Here are the ingredients required to make the salad:

• 400g chicken breast, diced

• Four boiled eggs with jammy centres, halved

• 150g sweet potato, boiled and diced

• One cucumber, sliced

• Four tbsp Greek yoghurt

• One and a half tbsp QP (Kewpie) mayo

• One and a half tsp Dijon mustard

• One and a half tsp honey

• Juice of half a lemon

• A splash of skim milk (optional, to loosen the dressing)

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• One and a half tsp chilli oil, to drizzle

• Coriander leaves or spring onions, to finish

• A little oil, for cooking

Method Here’s a step-by-step process to make a salad:

Step 1: Season the diced chicken with salt and pepper. Pan-fry or air-fry in very little oil until slightly golden. Set aside.

Step 2: In a bowl, whisk together the Greek yoghurt, QP mayo, Dijon mustard, honey, lemon juice, a splash of milk if needed, and a pinch of salt and pepper into a smooth dressing.

Step 3: Divide the halved eggs, cucumber, sweet potato and chicken between three bowls.

Step 4: Spoon over the dressing, finish with a drizzle of chilli oil, and scatter with coriander or spring onions.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.