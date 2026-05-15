From tiramisu to cheesecake: Chef-approved mango desserts to try at home this summer

Step 5: Garnish with fresh mangoes and a sprig of mint leaves before serving.

Step 4: Bake at 150°C for 40 minutes.

Step 3: Finally, fold in the fresh Alphonso purée and chopped mangoes.

Step 2: Gradually add the eggs and vanilla essence while mixing continuously.

Step 1: Cream the cheese, then add the fresh cream, icing sugar, and corn flour.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chef Ganesh Dumbare, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, shared an alphonso cheesecake recipe infused with the tropical sweetness of mango, featuring a velvety baked cream cheese filling atop a buttery graham cracker crust, crowned with luscious mango puree and fresh mango cubes for a burst of flavor in every bite.

Mango season is here, and it’s time to indulge before the king of fruits disappears for the year. If you are tired of trying the same old mango juice and clichéd options, here are some chef-approved mango dessert recipes you can try to add a twist to your menu. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

2. Mango Tiramisu Chef Gurmeet Grover, Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport, shared a mango tiramisu recipe perfect for an evening snack. A tropical twist on the classic Italian dessert, layered with luscious mascarpone cream, delicate sponge fingers, and vibrant mango purée. Light, creamy, and refreshing, it beautifully combines the richness of tiramisu with the sweet elegance of ripe Alphonso mangoes.

Ingredients For the Mango Purée

Ripe mango pulp – 500 g

Sugar – 40 g

Lemon juice – 10 ml

Mascarpone cheese – 500 g

Whipping cream – 400 ml

Condensed milk – 120 g

Vanilla extract – 5 ml

Mango juice – 300 ml

Ladyfinger biscuits – 250–300 g

Method Step 1: Blend the mango pulp, sugar, and lemon juice until smooth. Keep chilled.

Step 2: Reserve some purée separately for layering and garnish.

Step 3: Whip the cream to soft peaks.

Step 4: In another bowl, whisk together the mascarpone, condensed milk, and vanilla extract until smooth.

Step 5: Gently fold the whipped cream into the mascarpone mixture. Avoid overmixing.

Step 6: Pour the mango juice into a shallow bowl for dipping the ladyfingers.

Step 7: Quickly dip the ladyfinger biscuits into the mango soaking syrup. Do not oversoak.

Step 8: Arrange them as the first layer in a tray or serving dish.

Step 9: Spread a layer of mango purée over the biscuits.

Step 10: Pipe or spread the mascarpone cream on top. Repeat the layers as required.

Step 11: Finish with a final layer of mascarpone cream on top.

Step 12: Refrigerate for at least 6 hours, preferably overnight, before serving.