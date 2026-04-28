Tiramisu with a tropical twist: Try this high-protein vegan tiramisu recipe using mangoes and coconut

The classic tiramisu, with its signature balance of bitter coffee notes and delicate sweetness, has long been a beloved Italian dessert. But come summer, when cravings shift towards lighter, fruit-forward flavours, it feels only natural to give this indulgent treat a seasonal twist. And with the king of fruits – mangoes – taking centre stage during this time, they find their way into just about everything. This tropical take on tiramisu leans into that summer mood, swapping in bright, juicy flavours that feel refreshing yet just as indulgent. This tiramisu recipe is high in protein and vegan! (Instagram)

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Vinita Mungi, a food blogger known for crafting healthy, vegan, and high-protein recipes, has shared a refreshing spin on a classic tiramisu – a tropical-inspired dessert that brings together the sweetness of mango and the nutty richness of coconut in a wholesome, protein-packed treat.

In an Instagram video shared on April 27, the food blogger explains, “This is another version of my baked protein/oats recipe, and honestly, I love how versatile it is. I’m always experimenting, sometimes I add chickpeas, kala channa, or other beans for extra fibre instead of oats, and other times I go all in with just a protein powder base when I want that flavour to shine and pack in more protein. I’ve made sooo many versions of this recipe, but this tropical one is really special. Toasted coconut + fresh Alphonso mango = absolute heaven.”