Tofu Bhurji Recipe: Healthy High-Protein Vegan Breakfast Made With Tofu, Herbs, and Vegetables

Tofu Bhurji is a quick Indian-style scramble made with crumbled tofu instead of eggs, making it a great vegan egg alternative for busy mornings. Soft tofu pieces soak up the flavours of onion, tomato, turmeric, green chilli, and coriander, creating a breakfast that tastes spicy, tangy, and slightly creamy at the same time. Fresh mint, coriander, and lemon juice make the dish feel lighter and more refreshing during summer. Tofu Bhurji Recipe (Freepik)

Tofu is made from soybeans and is rich in protein, calcium, and iron. A small serving of tofu gives more protein than many regular breakfast options, making tofu bhurji perfect for a high protein vegan breakfast. Tofu also contains plant-based nutrients that support energy and help keep the meal balanced.

Unlike egg bhurji, tofu bhurji has a softer and slightly crumbly texture with a mild flavour that absorbs spices very easily. Egg bhurji usually has a richer taste, while tofu bhurji feels lighter and works well with roti, toast, millet bread, or even stuffed inside a wrap. Coconut yogurt or mint chutney on the side adds extra freshness without needing sugar or heavy sauces.