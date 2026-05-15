Fresh Mango Salad With Tangy Lime Dressing And Mild Chilli For Vibrant Summer Flavours

Fresh mango slices mixed with herbs, lime, and mild chilli can turn a simple summer side into something colourful and refreshing. Antioxidant-rich mango salad combines ripe mangoes, crunchy vegetables, and spicy lime dressing to create a low-calorie fruit salad with sweet, tangy, and mildly spicy flavour. mango salad (Freepik)

Fruit salads with chilli and lime are popular across many tropical regions because fresh fruits naturally pair well with citrus and spices during hot weather. This salad uses ripe mangoes, cucumber, onions, herbs, and lime vinaigrette to create a dish with juicy texture and vibrant colour. The bright yellow mango pieces, green herbs, and red chilli flakes also make the salad visually fresh and appealing.

This mango salad differs from regular salads because fruit remains the main ingredient instead of leafy greens or creamy dressings. Compared to heavier mayonnaise-based salads, this version feels lighter and develops more natural sweetness from fresh mangoes. The chilli and lime dressing also creates sharper flavour contrast than regular vegetable salads.

Fresh mangoes provide vitamin C, antioxidants">vitamin C, antioxidants, and natural sweetness that help create a refreshing summer dish. Lime juice and herbs add freshness while vegetables contribute crunch and texture without making the salad feel dense or overly rich.

Its juicy texture, spicy citrus flavour, and colourful appearance make it suitable for summer lunches, side dishes, and light evening meals. The combination of mango, lime, herbs, and chilli creates a clean eating recipe that feels vibrant while remaining simple to prepare at home.