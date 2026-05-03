Try Healthy Mango Phirni Recipe At Home With Natural Ingredients For a Protein-rich Dessert
Raw mango kadhi is a light Indian curry made with curd and raw mango, offering probiotics, protein, and a refreshing option for summer meals.
A gently simmered kadhi with a hint of raw mango can bring a refreshing twist to everyday meals. Raw mango kadhi for weight loss combines curd, gram flour, and seasonal mango to create a light curry that fits perfectly into summer eating habits.
This dish is inspired by regional kadhi variations found across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and North India. Instead of using only sour curd for tanginess, raw mango is added to bring a natural sour taste that feels fresh and seasonal. The kadhi is cooked slowly with spices, allowing flavours to blend smoothly.
Raw mango kadhi is different from regular kadhi because it uses raw mango for tang instead of relying only on curd. This gives it a slightly fruity sharpness while keeping the texture light. Compared to richer curries, it uses less oil and simple ingredients, making it a healthy kadhi recipe.
Raw mango is used instead of ripe mango because it has a natural sourness that balances the curd and enhances the flavour of kadhi. Ripe mango would add sweetness, which can change the taste profile and make the dish heavier. Raw mango also blends better with spices, keeping the curry fresh, light, and suitable for summer meals
Raw mango provides vitamin C and antioxidants">vitamin C and antioxidants, while curd adds probiotics">adds probiotics that support gut health. Gram flour contributes protein, making this a balanced, low calorie Indian meal. This probiotic curry works well for digestion and hydration, especially during warmer days.
What Makes This Kadhi Unique from Other Variations
Raw Mango Kadhi
Regular Kadhi
Uses raw mango for tang
Uses only sour curd
Fresh and slightly fruity taste
Sour and creamy taste
Light and seasonal
Slightly heavier
Lower oil usage
Can include more oil
Summer-friendly flavour
All-season dish
Quick Recipe Highlights
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 25 minutes
- Servings: 3–4 servings
- Calories: 140–180 calories per serving
- Flavour Profile: Tangy, mildly spiced, and light
- Nutrition: Rich in protein, probiotics, and vitamin C
- Difficulty: Easy
Recipe To Make Tangy Raw Mango Kadhi with Smooth Texture for Summer Meals
This kadhi has a smooth, slightly thin texture with a balanced tang from raw mango. The flavour feels fresh and mildly spiced, making it suitable for summer meals. The light consistency pairs well with rice and feels easy to digest.
Ingredients
- 1 raw mango (peeled and chopped)
- 1 cup curd
- 2 tablespoons gram flour (besan)
- 3 cups water
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon ginger paste
- Salt as needed
For Tempering:
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1–2 dried red chillies
- Curry leaves
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Blend curd and gram flour with water until smooth and lump-free.
- Add turmeric, ginger paste, and salt, mixing well.
- In a pan, cook chopped raw mango pieces with a little water until soft.
- Pour the curd mixture into the pan and mix well.
- Cook on low flame, stirring continuously to prevent curdling.
- Simmer until the kadhi thickens slightly and the mango blends into the curry.
- Prepare tempering by heating oil and adding mustard seeds, cumin, red chillies, and curry leaves.
- Pour tempering over kadhi and mix gently before serving.
Smart Cooking Tips for Better Taste and Consistency
Select the Right Mango
Choosing slightly sour mango ensures the flavour remains balanced and not too sharp.
Keep the Mixture Smooth
Mixing curd and gram flour properly helps avoid lumps and keeps the texture even.
Cook Slowly for Better Results
Low heat cooking prevents curd from splitting and improves overall flavour.
Stir for Consistent Texture
Regular stirring helps maintain a smooth and even kadhi.
Adjust Thickness as Needed
Adding water gradually helps control the consistency of the curry.
Finish with Fresh Tempering
Adding tempering at the end enhances aroma and overall taste.
Nutritional Highlights of Raw Mango Kadhi
According to USDA">USDA, this kadhi provides a combination of protein, probiotics, and vitamins, making it a balanced option for summer meals.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
160 calories
Protein
6 g
Carbohydrates
18 g
Fat
5 g
Fibre
2 g
Vitamin C
20 mg
Ingredient Insights for Better Nutrition
Each ingredient adds to the overall nutritional value of this kadhi. Curd contributes probiotics, gram flour provides plant-based protein, and raw mango adds vitamin C and a fresh taste. Together, these elements create a meal that supports digestion and balanced nutrition.
Ingredient
Benefit
Raw Mango
Provides vitamin C and freshness
Curd
Adds probiotics
Gram Flour
Provides protein
Spices
Support digestion
Tempering
Adds aroma and taste
FAQs
Can raw mango kadhi be made without gram flour?
Gram flour helps thicken the kadhi and adds protein. Skipping it may affect both texture and nutritional value.
How to reduce the sourness if the mango is too tangy?
Adding a little extra curd or water can help balance the sharp taste of very sour mangoes.
Is this kadhi suitable for daily meals?
Yes kadhi can be included in regular meals in moderate portions due to its light ingredients and balanced nutrition.
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