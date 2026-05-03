Try Healthy Mango Phirni Recipe At Home With Natural Ingredients For a Protein-rich Dessert

A gently simmered kadhi with a hint of raw mango can bring a refreshing twist to everyday meals. Raw mango kadhi for weight loss combines curd, gram flour, and seasonal mango to create a light curry that fits perfectly into summer eating habits. Raw Mango Kadhi for Weight Loss (Freepik)

This dish is inspired by regional kadhi variations found across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and North India. Instead of using only sour curd for tanginess, raw mango is added to bring a natural sour taste that feels fresh and seasonal. The kadhi is cooked slowly with spices, allowing flavours to blend smoothly.

Raw mango kadhi is different from regular kadhi because it uses raw mango for tang instead of relying only on curd. This gives it a slightly fruity sharpness while keeping the texture light. Compared to richer curries, it uses less oil and simple ingredients, making it a healthy kadhi recipe.

Raw mango is used instead of ripe mango because it has a natural sourness that balances the curd and enhances the flavour of kadhi. Ripe mango would add sweetness, which can change the taste profile and make the dish heavier. Raw mango also blends better with spices, keeping the curry fresh, light, and suitable for summer meals

Raw mango provides vitamin C and antioxidants">vitamin C and antioxidants, while curd adds probiotics">adds probiotics that support gut health. Gram flour contributes protein, making this a balanced, low calorie Indian meal. This probiotic curry works well for digestion and hydration, especially during warmer days.