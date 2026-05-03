Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Try Healthy Mango Phirni Recipe At Home With Natural Ingredients For a Protein-rich Dessert

    Raw mango kadhi is a light Indian curry made with curd and raw mango, offering probiotics, protein, and a refreshing option for summer meals.

    Published on: May 03, 2026 1:54 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A gently simmered kadhi with a hint of raw mango can bring a refreshing twist to everyday meals. Raw mango kadhi for weight loss combines curd, gram flour, and seasonal mango to create a light curry that fits perfectly into summer eating habits.

    Raw Mango Kadhi for Weight Loss (Freepik)
    Raw Mango Kadhi for Weight Loss (Freepik)

    This dish is inspired by regional kadhi variations found across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and North India. Instead of using only sour curd for tanginess, raw mango is added to bring a natural sour taste that feels fresh and seasonal. The kadhi is cooked slowly with spices, allowing flavours to blend smoothly.

    Raw mango kadhi is different from regular kadhi because it uses raw mango for tang instead of relying only on curd. This gives it a slightly fruity sharpness while keeping the texture light. Compared to richer curries, it uses less oil and simple ingredients, making it a healthy kadhi recipe.

    Raw mango is used instead of ripe mango because it has a natural sourness that balances the curd and enhances the flavour of kadhi. Ripe mango would add sweetness, which can change the taste profile and make the dish heavier. Raw mango also blends better with spices, keeping the curry fresh, light, and suitable for summer meals

    Raw mango provides vitamin C and antioxidants">vitamin C and antioxidants, while curd adds probiotics">adds probiotics that support gut health. Gram flour contributes protein, making this a balanced, low calorie Indian meal. This probiotic curry works well for digestion and hydration, especially during warmer days.

    What Makes This Kadhi Unique from Other Variations

    Raw Mango Kadhi

    Regular Kadhi

    Uses raw mango for tang

    Uses only sour curd

    Fresh and slightly fruity taste

    Sour and creamy taste

    Light and seasonal

    Slightly heavier

    Lower oil usage

    Can include more oil

    Summer-friendly flavour

    All-season dish

    Quick Recipe Highlights

    • Prep Time: 15 minutes
    • Cook Time: 25 minutes
    • Servings: 3–4 servings
    • Calories: 140–180 calories per serving
    • Flavour Profile: Tangy, mildly spiced, and light
    • Nutrition: Rich in protein, probiotics, and vitamin C
    • Difficulty: Easy

    Recipe To Make Tangy Raw Mango Kadhi with Smooth Texture for Summer Meals

    This kadhi has a smooth, slightly thin texture with a balanced tang from raw mango. The flavour feels fresh and mildly spiced, making it suitable for summer meals. The light consistency pairs well with rice and feels easy to digest.

    Ingredients

    • 1 raw mango (peeled and chopped)
    • 1 cup curd
    • 2 tablespoons gram flour (besan)
    • 3 cups water
    • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
    • 1 teaspoon ginger paste
    • Salt as needed

    For Tempering:

    • 1 teaspoon oil
    • 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
    • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
    • 1–2 dried red chillies
    • Curry leaves

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Blend curd and gram flour with water until smooth and lump-free.
    2. Add turmeric, ginger paste, and salt, mixing well.
    3. In a pan, cook chopped raw mango pieces with a little water until soft.
    4. Pour the curd mixture into the pan and mix well.
    5. Cook on low flame, stirring continuously to prevent curdling.
    6. Simmer until the kadhi thickens slightly and the mango blends into the curry.
    7. Prepare tempering by heating oil and adding mustard seeds, cumin, red chillies, and curry leaves.
    8. Pour tempering over kadhi and mix gently before serving.

    Smart Cooking Tips for Better Taste and Consistency

    Select the Right Mango

    Choosing slightly sour mango ensures the flavour remains balanced and not too sharp.

    Keep the Mixture Smooth

    Mixing curd and gram flour properly helps avoid lumps and keeps the texture even.

    Cook Slowly for Better Results

    Low heat cooking prevents curd from splitting and improves overall flavour.

    Stir for Consistent Texture

    Regular stirring helps maintain a smooth and even kadhi.

    Adjust Thickness as Needed

    Adding water gradually helps control the consistency of the curry.

    Finish with Fresh Tempering

    Adding tempering at the end enhances aroma and overall taste.

    Nutritional Highlights of Raw Mango Kadhi

    According to USDA">USDA, this kadhi provides a combination of protein, probiotics, and vitamins, making it a balanced option for summer meals.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    160 calories

    Protein

    6 g

    Carbohydrates

    18 g

    Fat

    5 g

    Fibre

    2 g

    Vitamin C

    20 mg

    Ingredient Insights for Better Nutrition

    Each ingredient adds to the overall nutritional value of this kadhi. Curd contributes probiotics, gram flour provides plant-based protein, and raw mango adds vitamin C and a fresh taste. Together, these elements create a meal that supports digestion and balanced nutrition.

    Ingredient

    Benefit

    Raw Mango

    Provides vitamin C and freshness

    Curd

    Adds probiotics

    Gram Flour

    Provides protein

    Spices

    Support digestion

    Tempering

    Adds aroma and taste

    FAQs

    Can raw mango kadhi be made without gram flour?

    Gram flour helps thicken the kadhi and adds protein. Skipping it may affect both texture and nutritional value.

    How to reduce the sourness if the mango is too tangy?

    Adding a little extra curd or water can help balance the sharp taste of very sour mangoes.

    Is this kadhi suitable for daily meals?

    Yes kadhi can be included in regular meals in moderate portions due to its light ingredients and balanced nutrition.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Recipe/Try Healthy Mango Phirni Recipe At Home With Natural Ingredients For A Protein-rich Dessert
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes