Sol Kadhi Recipe for a Coastal Summer Drink Made with Coconut Milk and Kokum for a Smooth Texture and Tangy Flavour

Sol kadhi is a well-known drink from the Konkan coast of India, especially popular in Maharashtra and Goa, where it is often served alongside meals. Sol kadhi is made using coconut milk and kokum, a deep purple fruit known for its tangy taste. Kokum is widely used in coastal cooking and is valued for its cooling nature. The drink combines these two ingredients to create a smooth and refreshing beverage that feels light and easy to enjoy. Sol Kadhi Recipe (Freepik)

Sol kadhi has a creamy texture from coconut milk along with a sharp tang from kokum, creating a balanced flavour that feels both fresh and unique. Buttermilk has a sightly sour taste and is light in texture, while lemon drinks are made with citrus making it more tangy.

Sol kadhi supports digestion and hydration during hot weather. Kokum is often linked with cooling properties, while coconut milk provides healthy fats and natural nutrients. Ingredients like garlic, cumin, and coriander add flavour without the need for sugar, making it a simple and balanced summer cooling beverage.