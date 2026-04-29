Sol Kadhi Recipe for a Coastal Summer Drink Made with Coconut Milk and Kokum for a Smooth Texture and Tangy Flavour
Sol kadhi is a coconut and kokum-based drink from the Konkan region that supports digestion and helps keep the body cool during summer.
Sol kadhi is a well-known drink from the Konkan coast of India, especially popular in Maharashtra and Goa, where it is often served alongside meals. Sol kadhi is made using coconut milk and kokum, a deep purple fruit known for its tangy taste. Kokum is widely used in coastal cooking and is valued for its cooling nature. The drink combines these two ingredients to create a smooth and refreshing beverage that feels light and easy to enjoy.
Sol kadhi has a creamy texture from coconut milk along with a sharp tang from kokum, creating a balanced flavour that feels both fresh and unique. Buttermilk has a sightly sour taste and is light in texture, while lemon drinks are made with citrus making it more tangy.
Sol kadhi supports digestion and hydration during hot weather. Kokum is often linked with cooling properties, while coconut milk provides healthy fats and natural nutrients. Ingredients like garlic, cumin, and coriander add flavour without the need for sugar, making it a simple and balanced summer cooling beverage.
How Sol Kadhi Differs from Other Summer Drinks
Sol Kadhi
Buttermilk
Lemon Water
Made with coconut milk and kokum
Made with curd
Made with lemon juice
Creamy and tangy texture
Thin and slightly sour
Light and citrusy
Mild coconut flavour
Mild dairy taste
Strong citrus flavour
Contains healthy fats
Contains probiotics
Mainly hydration
Unique coastal drink
Common drink
Common drink
Quick Recipe Overview
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 0 minutes
- Servings: 3–4 glasses
- Calories: 90–120 calories per glass
- Flavour Profile: Tangy, creamy, mildly spiced, and refreshing
- Nutrition: Contains healthy fats, antioxidants, and minerals
- Difficulty: Easy
Simple Recipe To Make Chilled Sol Kadhi with Coconut Milk and Kokum for Summer Cooling
Sol kadhi has a smooth and creamy texture with a tangy flavour from kokum and a light coconut taste. The drink feels refreshing and slightly spiced, making it suitable for summer meals. Its pale pink colour and mild aroma add to its fresh and appealing look.
Ingredients
- 1 cup thick coconut milk
- 1/2 cup thin coconut milk or water
- 5–6 dried kokum pieces
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves
- 1 green chilli (optional)
- Salt as needed
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Soak the dried kokum pieces in warm water for 10 minutes until they soften and release colour.
- Extract the kokum water and discard the seeds. Keep the coloured liquid aside.
- In a bowl, mix thick coconut milk with thin coconut milk or water to adjust consistency.
- Add the kokum extract to the coconut milk mixture and stir well until it turns light pink.
- Crush garlic and green chilli lightly and add them to the drink for flavour.
- Add roasted cumin powder, salt, and chopped coriander leaves. Mix everything gently.
- Refrigerate for a few minutes and serve chilled for best taste.
Easy Tips to Enhance the Freshness of Sol Kadhi
- Use Fresh Coconut Milk
Fresh coconut milk gives a smoother texture and a cleaner flavour.
- Balance the Kokum Carefully
A moderate amount keeps the drink tangy without overpowering it.
- Soak Kokum Well
Proper soaking helps release colour and brings out its full flavour.
- Crush Garlic Lightly
Light crushing adds flavour without making the taste too strong.
- Adjust Consistency Smartly
Use water or thin coconut milk to get the right texture.
- Serve Well Chilled
Cooling the drink improves both taste and refreshment.
- Add Coriander at the End
Fresh coriander keeps the flavour bright and aromatic.
- Enjoy It Fresh
Serving immediately helps maintain the natural taste and texture.
Nutritional Value of Sol Kadhi
Report published in USDA">USDA, highlights that ingredients of sol kadhi provides hydration along with healthy fats and natural compounds from coconut and kokum.
Nutrient
Amount Per Glass
Energy
110 calories
Carbohydrates
6 g
Protein
2 g
Fat
9 g
Fibre
1 g
Potassium
160 mg
Iron
1 mg
Ingredient-Based Nutritional Benefits
Each ingredient contributes to making this drink light and suitable for summer.
Ingredient
Benefit
Coconut Milk
Provides healthy fats and nutrients
Kokum
Known for cooling properties
Garlic
Adds flavour and supports digestion
Cumin
Helps digestion
Coriander
Adds freshness and nutrients
FAQs
Can sol kadhi be made without coconut milk?
Coconut milk is the main ingredient, but a lighter version can be made with diluted coconut milk.
Is sol kadhi good for digestion?
It contains ingredients like kokum and cumin that may support digestion.
Can fresh kokum be used?
Yes. Fresh kokum can be used if available.
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