Yellow, thickened nails? Dermatologist Dr Vishalakshi explains the early signs of a fungal infection

“Onychomycosis is the medical term for fungal nail infections , which are caused by fungi that grow under or within the nail,” said Dr Vishalakshi. It typically affects a small area under the fingernail, appearing as a white or yellow spot that slowly turns the nail thick, discoloured, brittle or distorted in shape. Sometimes the nail can even break off from the nail bed.

If your nails are yellowish in colour or if they appear to be unusually thick and brittle, this may be a cosmetic concern, but it could be an early sign of a fungal nail infection in need of medical care. Fungal nail infections may not be noticed until they cause pain or make walking uncomfortable, and can get worse with time if not treated. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vishalakshi Viswanath, consultant dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, discusses the symptoms you shouldn't dismiss.

Dr Vishalakshi highlighted that people are often not aware of these early changes since it does not hurt initially. Many people think that the discolouration of the nails is normal with age or due to some minor injury sustained by the nail. If a person experiences consistent yellowing, thickening or crumbling nails, they should not be ignored, particularly if the changes worsen progressively.

Why does this happen? According to Dr Vishalakshi, Onychomycosis may affect either fingernails or toenails or both; however, toenail involvement is much more common than fingernail involvement. Some people are susceptible to fungal infections of the nails. They are more likely to occur in older adults, those with diabetes, compromised immune system, poor blood flow, obesity, or those who wear closed shoes for long periods of time.

Warm, moist weather during the monsoon can also provide conditions that are favorable to fungi, especially when feet are kept moist for long periods of time. Fungal nail infections are common due to trauma, frequent or prolonged immersion in water or improper manicure techniques.