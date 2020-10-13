e-paper
Home / Cities / Keep hands, feet clean to keep fungal nail infections at bay: Experts

Keep hands, feet clean to keep fungal nail infections at bay: Experts

People with diabetes have reduced blood circulation and nerve supply, so they are at greater risk of a bacterial skin infection.

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 21:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Fungal nail infections are quite common and are mostly ignored unless a person notices that nails are getting discoloured, thick, and even getting cracked and broken.

Such infections are more common in toenails than fingernails, said Dr Sunil Gupta, professor and head of the dermatology department at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). According to Dr Gupta, a fungal nail infection is not usually painful unless it becomes severe.

According to Dr Sukhjot Kaur, associate professor (dermatology), a severe case of nail fungus can be painful and may cause permanent damage to the nails. It may lead to other serious infections that spread beyond one’s feet if they have a suppressed immune system due to medication, diabetes, or other conditions.

People with diabetes have reduced blood circulation and nerve supply, so such patients are also at greater risk of a bacterial skin infection called cellulitis.

“See a doctor if you have diabetes and think you’re developing nail fungus,” said Dr Gupta.

Dr Jaspriya Sandhu, assistant professor of dermatology said that precautions for keeping the infection at bay include keeping hands and feet clean and dry and clipping fingernails and toenails short.

