Diabetic foot care: Expert shares 5 signs that could indicate nerve damage in feet due to diabetes

Diabetic neuropathy is a condition in which prolonged high blood sugar levels damage the nerves. It is a serious complication of diabetes that develops slowly and often without obvious symptoms. As sensory perception diminishes, minor cuts, blisters, and ulcers on the feet may go unnoticed, thereby increasing the risk of infection. If left undetected or untreated for long periods, these seemingly minor injuries can progress to severe complications, including amputations. 5 warning signs of nerve damage in feet every diabetic must check(Freepik)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 830 million people worldwide are living with diabetes, with the majority residing in low- and middle-income countries. Alarmingly, more than half of people with diabetes are not receiving appropriate treatment. Over the past few decades, both the number of people diagnosed with diabetes and those living with untreated diabetes have steadily increased, often due to a lack of awareness, late diagnosis, or limited access to healthcare.

Early detection and prevention are important, as diabetes does not only affects the feet. Uncontrolled diabetes can also lead to diabetic nephropathy (kidney damage that may progress to kidney failure), diabetic retinopathy (damage to the blood vessels of the eyes, potentially causing vision loss or blindness), and neuropathy, which damages nerves and significantly increases the risk of foot ulcers and infections.

How does high blood sugar damage nerves and blood vessels??

Dr Archana Batra, who is a dietician and certified diabetes educator, tells Health Shots, “In people with diabetes, prolonged high blood sugar damages both nerves and blood vessels.” She says the feet are particularly vulnerable because:

They are farthest from the heart, so blood circulation is weaker.

Damaged nerves reduce pain and temperature sensation.

Poor circulation slows wound healing.

Daily pressure from walking increases the risk of unnoticed injuries.

Together, these factors can render even minor foot problems potentially serious.

What are the first signs of nerve damage in the foot?

As per the dietician, below are the five warning signs you must not ignore that could indicate nerve damage:

Difficulty feeling heat, cold, pain, or pressure, such as not noticing cuts or blisters.

Tingling, burning, or pins-and-needles sensation:

Sharp, shooting, or electric shock-like pain.

Unnoticed cuts, blisters, or slow-healing wounds.

Muscle Weakness or Balance Problems.

Nerve damage can affect muscle control, increasing the risk of falls.

Slow-healing wounds or recurrent infections.

What to do immediately if you notice these signs?

Dr Batra suggests consulting a doctor in case you see any of these signs:

Check your feet daily for cuts, redness, swelling, or colour changes.

Keep feet clean and dry; moisturise dry skin (avoiding the spaces between the toes).

Wear comfortable, well-fitted footwear at all times.

Avoid self-treating corns, calluses, or wounds.

Reduce pressure on affected areas and seek medical advice early.

Prompt action can stop symptoms from worsening.

Prevention and long-term effects

Prevention includes:

Maintaining a good blood sugar level.

Following a balanced diet rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants.

Regular physical activity improves circulation.

Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol.

Routine foot examinations.

If left unmanaged, long-term effects may include:

Chronic foot ulcers

Infections that spread to the bone

Foot deformities

Increased risk of amputation

Early prevention is key, as nerve damage is often permanent, but progression can be slowed.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)