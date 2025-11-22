Methi dana water: Dietitian explains why this daily morning ritual with fenugreek seeds is what every diabetic needs

If you have diabetes or know someone who does, you understand how hard it can be to manage blood sugar levels. Diabetics are always looking for dietary solutions to help keep glucose levels steady while still enjoying our meals. One option you might not have considered is fenugreek seed water, also known as methi dana water. This simple drink can make a real difference in your daily diet, especially when you drink it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Fenugreek water work wonders in managing diabetes. (Adobe Stock)

What is the traditional use of fenugreek?

Fenugreek, also known as methi, is a valuable herb widely used in cooking and traditional medicine. “Its seeds are rich in nutrients, antioxidants, and soluble fibre,” Kiran Dalal, Chief Dietitian, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, tells Health Shots. These qualities make fenugreek seeds highly beneficial for managing health, especially for stabilising blood sugar levels.

To make methi dana water, soak one teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in a glass of water overnight. “Then, drink the water on an empty stomach the next morning,” says the expert. This method helps extract the benefits of the seeds. It makes it easier for your body to absorb them quickly.

Does methi water reduce blood sugar?

Let’s look at how drinking methi water can help you manage diabetes better.

1. Enhances insulin sensitivity

Insulin sensitivity is important for controlling blood sugar levels. When your body is more sensitive to insulin, it can better manage glucose use. This is especially important for people with diabetes. Research published in Frontiers in Nutrition shows that fenugreek seeds may help improve insulin sensitivity. Starting your day with a glass of fenugreek seed water can help your pancreas function more effectively to control blood sugar levels.

2. Lowers blood sugar levels

Fenugreek seeds can lower blood sugar levels. They contain a lot of soluble fiber, which slows the rate at which your intestines absorb sugars. "This helps keep your blood glucose levels steady throughout the day", says the dietitian. If you want a simple, natural way to manage blood sugar spikes, try adding methi water to your morning routine.

3. Helps with weight management

Keeping a healthy weight is very important for people with diabetes. Fenugreek seeds can help with weight control due to their high fibre content. "Drinking fenugreek seed water in the morning can help you feel fuller longer, which may reduce the likelihood of snacking or overeating later", says the expert. An approach to managing weight can improve insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control.

4. Supports healthy cholesterol levels

People with diabetes also need to manage their cholesterol levels. "Fenugreek seeds can lower LDL (bad) cholesterol, which helps reduce the risk of heart disease, a common concern for those with diabetes", says the diet expert. Adding fenugreek seed water to your morning routine can help you maintain heart health while managing your diabetes.

5. Improves digestive health

If you've had digestive problems, you know how much they can affect your daily life. Fenugreek seeds can help with digestion. They are high in both soluble and insoluble fibre, which supports a healthy gut. They can ease common issues like constipation, bloating, and indigestion, especially for people with diabetes. A smooth digestive system helps the body absorb nutrients better and improves overall well-being.

6. Boosts nutrient absorption

Fenugreek seeds can help your body absorb important vitamins and minerals. This is particularly useful for people managing diabetes, as a nutrient-rich diet is crucial for their health. Drinking methi water daily can support your overall well-being by helping your body effectively use the nutrients it needs to function well.

7. Strengthens the immune system

A strong immune system is important, especially for people with diabetes, who are more likely to get infections. "Fenugreek seeds have antibacterial properties that can help protect against germs", explains the dietitian. Drinking water made from fenugreek seeds regularly can improve your overall health, making you feel more energetic and less likely to get sick.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)