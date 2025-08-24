Does fenugreek seed water help to regulate blood sugar? Nutritionist explains 3 benefits of methi water

Diabetes affects millions worldwide, and the numbers are rising fast, from 200 million in 1990 to over 830 million in 2022, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This condition occurs when the body cannot produce or properly use insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels. Managing diabetes often means strict food choices and lifestyle changes, but nature offers some simple tools that may help. One such remedy is methi, or fenugreek seeds. Commonly found in Indian kitchens, these seeds are rich in fibre and may help lower blood sugar by slowing down digestion. Not just this, there are many more benefits of drinking fenugreek water for diabetes! Fenugreek water work wonders in managing diabetes. (Adobe Stock)

Benefits of fenugreek seeds for diabetes

Fenugreek seeds, or methi daana, have long been used in traditional remedies. For those managing diabetes, these tiny seeds may offer these 3 benefits:

1. Improve insulin sensitivity

Insulin sensitivity determines how effectively your cells respond to insulin. Low sensitivity can lead to high blood sugar levels. Fenugreek seeds are known for their anti-diabetic properties and may help improve insulin resistance. A small 2009 study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food found that consuming baked goods made with fenugreek flour may reduce insulin resistance in people with type 2 diabetes.

2. Delay gastric emptying

“Rich in soluble fibre, fenugreek seeds can slow digestion and delay the absorption of carbohydrates and sugar, leading to more stable blood sugar levels,” dietician and diabetes educator Dr Archana Batra tells Health Shots. A study in the International Journal for Vitamin and Nutrition Research revealed that a daily dose of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water helped control type 2 diabetes.

3. Reduce glucose absorption

Research published in Veterinary World found that fenugreek seeds can decrease glucose absorption in the intestines. “This may reduce the risk of hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) and support better management of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes,” explains Dr Batra.

How to use fenugreek seeds for diabetes?

If you are managing high blood sugar or insulin resistance, fenugreek seeds (methi daana) can be a helpful addition. But how much should you take?

Studies suggest that consuming 10 grams of fenugreek seeds daily for 4–6 months can lower fasting blood sugar and HbA1c levels. One study in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders found that this daily intake significantly reduced the risk of prediabetes progressing to diabetes.

Here's a simple way to prepare it:

Take 1 teaspoon (around 5 grams) of fenugreek seeds.

Soak them in half a cup of water overnight.

In the morning, drink the water and chew the seeds on an empty stomach.

Do this daily to help support better blood sugar control naturally and effectively.

Fenugreek seeds can help lower blood sugar levels!(Pixabay )

Are there any risks of fenugreek seeds?

1. Unsafe during pregnancy: “Fenugreek may trigger uterine contractions and should be avoided during pregnancy,” suggests Dr Batra. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) also suggests avoiding or limiting the consumption of fenugreek seeds during breastfeeding.

2. Hormone-sensitive conditions: Fenugreek can mimic estrogen, making it unsuitable for people with hormone-sensitive cancers like breast or ovarian cancer, as per NIH guidelines.

3. Body odour: A 2011 Food Chemistry study found that compounds like dimethylpyrazine in fenugreek may cause a maple syrup-like body odour in some people.

4. Allergic reactions: Fenugreek can cause allergic responses such as rashes or swelling. Those with food allergies should consult a doctor before use. When taken in large doses, side effects can include gas and bloating.

5. Medication interactions: The fibre in fenugreek may reduce absorption of oral medications and interact with drugs for diabetes or blood clotting. Always consult your healthcare provider first.