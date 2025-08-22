Nutrition coach reveals 5 surprising habits that might be triggering your bloating, including iced coffee on empty tummy

Are you struggling with bloating that refuses to leave you alone? Don’t worry, bloating is one of the most common digestive complaints and surprisingly, some of your daily habits might be the trigger. Certain habits, ranging from how fast you’re drinking water to how you consume your food, could be secretly sabotaging your digestion, which makes you end up feeling uncomfortably full and puffy. Consuming iced coffee on an empty stomach can lead to bloating.(Pexel)

Institute for Integrative Nutrition-certified gut and hormone health expert, and award-winning nutrition coach, Tanisha Bawa unpacks five common daily habits that might be triggering your bloating problem, explaining the reason behind the discomfort. She emphasizes on “rebuilding your gut, balancing your hormones, and making your system resilient again,” instead of simply cutting out foods in order to deal with digestive issues.

On an Instagram video shared August 21, the founder of TAN | 360 Wellness Studio explains 5 sneaky reasons why you keep feeling bloated.

Iced coffee on an empty stomach

Skipping breakfast and instead, chugging your iced coffee on your way to work? We have all been there. But this seemingly harmless habit is secretly sabotaging your digestive health. It leads to spikes in cortisol levels, while crashing your blood sugar and weakening your gut lining.

Eating while stressed or distracted

When you’re drowning in deadlines with no time to eat, it is a quite common practice to consume meals alongside your laptop, when you’re both distracted and stressed. However, this habit is detrimental to your digestive wellbeing since rushing through meals and overthinking triggers the nervous system to shut off digestion leading to bloating. According to Tanisha, “Bloating is your body saying: ‘I don’t feel safe’.”

Chugging water with meals

Do you chug loads of water while eating meals in order to wash down the food fast? Hydration is great, but not while you’re eating meals. Flooding your stomach while eating dilutes gastric acids that aid in breakdown of nutrients and digestion. This leads to poor breakdown and absorption, resulting in fermentation and uncomfortable gas.

Eating “too clean”

If you’re trying to lose weight and fall prey to internet trends, you might end up consuming only salads, smoothies, and green juices. These items are no doubt packed with nutrients, but they can be absorbed by the body only when your digestive system is strong enough. Cold, raw salads lower digestive fire and make your bloating worse. Cooked food is always easier to digest when you have a weak stomach, and consuming raw items can prove to be detrimental.

Cutting out gluten and dairy but not healing the gut

Tanisha Bawa does not believe in superficial solutions like eliminating foods and focuses on healing the gut from the inside. She said, “The goal isn’t lifelong restriction - it’s repairing your gut so you can enjoy foods without fear or flare-ups.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.