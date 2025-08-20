Woman shares how she healed her gut after 10 years of struggle with this simple hack, calls it ‘best-kept secret’

From better immunity to balanced hormones, gut health influences so much more than just digestion. But when it's out of balance, the struggle can feel never-ending. After battling with her gut health for a decade, a woman named Kelci Cundiff found an unexpectedly simple solution that worked when nothing else did. Check out simple steps to heal leaky gut and boost health. (Shutterstock)

What's the root cause of gut issues?

In her July 28 Instagram post, Kelci shared, "This changed my gut health so fast I was in shock! I waited to share it because I honestly couldn't believe it, but now I feel like I'm sitting on the best-kept secret to gut health!"

Explaining further, she said, “To heal your gut, you must focus on healing leaky gut, which, unfortunately, most of us struggle with today due to seed oils, chemicals, medications, stress, and environmental toxins. If you're dealing with gut issues, it's a good idea to identify which of these stressors might be your main trigger.”

According to Kelci, leaky gut is often responsible for a wide range of health concerns: "food intolerances, allergies, hormone imbalances, inflammation, mood dysregulation, blood sugar issues, the list goes on."

How can you heal leaky gut?

She also shared the simple steps that worked for her to heal leaky gut:

1. Improve mobility (how fast food moves through your gut)

"Inulin fibre is my favourite. I take about a tablespoon every day, it not only keeps me regular but also feeds the best bacteria in my gut," says Kelci.

2. Repair the gut lining

She adds, "Do this by strengthening the gut's mucosal lining with herbs like marshmallow root, liquorice root, and slippery elm (these are SO effective!). Also, take a high-quality collagen supplement, it provides the building blocks needed to restore your gut lining."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.