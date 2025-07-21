AIIMS, Harvard gastroenterologist explains 6 hidden dangers of vaping on your gut health: ‘Even nicotine free vapour…’

Vaping may seem like a safer choice compared to smoking, but its hidden risks go far beyond your lungs. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford universities, shared in his July 20 Instagram post 3 key reasons why vaping could silently damage your digestive system and impact your overall well-being. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares how simple food choices like ‘sourdough over white bread’ can improve your gut health ) Vaping can irritate the gut lining, increasing risks of conditions like IBS and Crohn’s disease.

1. It disrupts your gut microbiome

“Vaping chemicals can throw off the balance of good bacteria in your gut, leading to GI issues and chronic inflammation. Research shows that e-cigarette vapour can reduce beneficial gut bacteria,” says Dr Sethi.

2. Vaping can trigger gut inflammation

“The chemicals in vape liquids can irritate your gut lining and increase the risk of conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Studies indicate that vaping can raise gut permeability and inflammation, worsening issues like Crohn’s disease,” explains Dr Saurabh.

3. It weakens your gut barrier

“Vaping can lead to increased gut permeability, causing toxins to pass through the gut lining into the bloodstream. This can trigger inflammation and raise your risk of autoimmune problems,” says Dr Sethi.

What a study says

According to a January 6, 2021 study published in iScience, even nicotine-free e-cigarette vapour can harm your gut health. Researchers found that the chemicals in the vapour, mainly propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin, weakened the gut’s protective barrier by reducing key proteins that keep the gut lining strong. This made it easier for harmful substances and toxins to leak into the body, triggering colon inflammation and raising the risk of digestive problems.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.