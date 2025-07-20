Gastroenterologist shares how simple food choices like ‘sourdough over white bread’ can improve your gut health

If your digestion feels sluggish, bloating keeps showing up uninvited, or you're simply curious about improving your gut health, your diet might hold the answer. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford universities, shared a gut health food showdown in his July 19 Instagram post, comparing popular foods and revealing which choices truly benefit your gut microbiome. (Also read: AIIMS gastroenterologist shares what to eat for high BP, diabetes, back pain, anxiety and other common health issues ) Steel-cut oats, lentil pasta, sweet potatoes, and green bananas are recommended by Dr. Sethi for better gut health. (Pexels)

White bread vs sourdough bread

Dr Sethi recommends choosing sourdough bread over white bread. Sourdough's natural fermentation adds good bacteria and prebiotics, making it a healthier choice for your gut.

Brown rice vs quinoa

When it comes to whole grains, Dr Sethi prefers quinoa over brown rice. Quinoa is higher in fibre, protein, and essential amino acids.

Cornflakes vs rolled oats

Between these two breakfast staples, rolled oats get Dr Sethi's vote. Rolled oats beat cornflakes with their soluble fibre, helping good gut bacteria thrive and supporting smoother digestion.

Rolled oats vs steel-cut oats

While both are good choices, steel-cut oats win for Dr Sethi. Steel-cut oats are less processed and digest slowly, helping control blood sugar and support gut bacteria.

White pasta vs lentil pasta

Dr Sethi suggests swapping regular white pasta for lentil pasta. Lentil pasta is gluten-free and rich in fibre and plant protein, making it great for gut health.

White potato vs sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are Dr Sethi's preferred pick over white potatoes. Sweet potatoes, packed with fibre and antioxidants, nourish gut bacteria, and offer anti-inflammatory benefits.

Ripe banana vs slightly green banana

A surprising recommendation: choose slightly green bananas over ripe ones. Green bananas provide resistant starch, a prebiotic that feeds good gut bacteria and supports digestion.

Apple vs banana

Between these two fruits, apples take the lead. Apples are rich in pectin, a type of soluble fibre known to boost gut health by feeding beneficial bacteria.

Raw veggies vs steamed veggies

When it comes to vegetables, Dr Sethi advises opting for steamed veggies instead of raw. Steamed vegetables are easier to digest and retain nutrients, making them better for gut health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.