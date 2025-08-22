Skipping breakfast often? Dentist shares the dangerous side effects on your teeth

The morning rush has you zooming at hypersonic speed from bed to shower, quickly dressing up to catch the cab to the office. In this rush, breakfast is occasionally the last thing on your mind, especially on days when there’s a bigger fish to fry at the office, like a big client meeting. Although it is not a new fact that skipping breakfast is harmful to health, you may be missing how far the danger can extend, even affecting your teeth. If you skip breakfast often, the chances of cavities increase. (Shutterstock)

To shed light on the ill effects of skipping breakfast on your teeth, Lt. Gen. Dr Vimal Arora, Chief Clinical Officer of Clove Dental, shared with HT Lifestyle the major consequences. He called it a big dental threat.

And even if you intentionally skip breakfast for your intermittent fasting plans, especially if it is the 16 to 8 method, where you fast for 16 hours and eat only for 8 hours, typically, you skip breakfast and begin the eating window around noon.

But this comes at the cost of your dental health, as Dr Arora said it backfires on you, despite the many benefits. He said, “Skipping breakfast leads to longer fasting windows, which alter the body’s internal rhythm. The result? Increased gastric acid production and a rise in GERD symptoms, especially in the morning. That lingering burning sensation you feel when you wake up? That’s stomach acid making its way into your oesophagus and mouth.”

Since fasting involves long periods of inactivity in your mouth, when you are not chewing anything, saliva production also decreases. Explaining more about what happens if saliva drops in your mouth, he said, “During fasting, there’s no chewing activity to stimulate saliva production. Saliva isn’t just a lubricant; it is your body’s natural acid neutraliser. It contains bicarbonates and enzymes that cleanse, protect, and remineralise your teeth.”

Why is acidity a big threat to your teeth?

Acidity is one of the symptoms of GERD, or Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, where stomach acid flows back into your mouth, causing a sour taste in mouth and burning sensation in the chest.(Shutterstock)

The resultant consequence of skipping breakfast, whether intentionally (intermittent fasting) or accidentally (no time in the morning), is increased acidity. And as Dr Arora put it, acidity is not just a stomach issue. Describing how it is a threat to your teeth, he said, “Acidity is also a dental threat. The oral cavity maintains a healthy pH close to neutral (around 7), but even a slight drop below 5.5 begins the silent destruction of your enamel through a process called demineralisation. This is how cavities form and sensitivity arises.”

This stomach acid comes in two directions, according to the dentist. The first is external, from acidic foods and drinks like citrus, soda, or black coffee, and the second is the acid that comes up from the stomach into your mouth due to acid reflux, a symptom of GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease).

One of the biggest concerns is BMS, the Burning Mouth Syndrome. He added, “Prolonged acidity can even lead to Burning Mouth Syndrome (BMS) in some individuals, a painful, tingling sensation often triggered by dry mouth and acid reflux.”

Important habits that support good dental health

Now that you are aware of the several demerits of skipping breakfast, from increasing the risk of cavities to enamel corrosion from acidity, let’s look at some healthy habits that help support your teeth

Dr Arora shared 5 important habits one should emulate:

Eat breakfast. It stimulates saliva, buffers morning acid, and curbs GERD.

Begin your day with water, not coffee.

Limit caffeine to after your first meal.

Avoid smoking and vaping altogether, or at least don’t pair them with fasting and coffee.

Visit your dentist regularly, especially after the age of 35.

For those who have oral sensitivity, the dentist recommended consulting a doctor before beginning intermittent fasting, as this time-bound diet plan typically involves long stretches of not eating, resulting in inactivity with low saliva production.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.