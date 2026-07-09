Planning a bathroom upgrade? Try these 5 architect-approved design ideas that give it luxurious makeover

The bathroom is where you unwind, whether it is scrolling on your phone on the toilet, belting out songs in the shower, or doing your skincare routine while talking to an imaginary audience as if it is a vlog. The point is, the bathroom is a personal sanctuary where you can pause, reset, and spend a few quiet moments with yourself. This is why a bathroom upgrade cannot be regular, limited to new tiles or some fittings.



ALSO READ: Small living room at home? 5 simple 'illusion' decor hacks to make it appear more spacious Go for well-planned upgrade. (Picture credit: Freepik)

When the space feels luxurious, even small everyday rituals, whether a slow skincare routine or a long shower, you feel rejuvenated and refreshed.

Let's see what upgrades can make a real difference. For this, architect Rajkumar Kumawat, founder and principal architect of Rajkumar Architects, shared his expert insights with us on how premium design upgrades can transform the space from a design perspective.

We asked what exactly homeowners are looking for, to which he responded, “The modern bathroom has become an integral part of the overall living experience. Increasingly, homeowners are looking at them as personal retreats where comfort, wellness, and design come together.”

The architect highlighted certain keywords that define successful bathroom upgrades like: planning, authenticity and attention to detail. These hold more weight than premium fittings and imported finishes, which often dominate renovation conversations.

What should a bathroom feel like? To which, the architect answered, “A well-crafted bathroom should evoke a feeling of calm, with every element contributing to a cohesive and understated aesthetic. The objective is not to create a statement, but to create an environment that enhances everyday living.”

Kumawat shared a brief guide, covering all the essential design changes for a more luxurious bathroom: