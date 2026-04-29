Small living room at home? 5 simple 'illusion' decor hacks to make it appear more spacious

One of the common problems homeowners face is a small living room. For utility purposes, bedrooms, kitchen, hallway, bathrooms and other ‘functional’ spaces take up more room, leaving the living room very compact. But the living room serves many purposes, from being the place to relax and unwind, read, watch TV, and spend time with family, to being the space for hosting guests, so you cannot afford to neglect it. The living room is literally the heart of all activities, so it cannot feel shabby despite structural space constraints.



ALSO READ: Want home makeover but not the stress? 5 effortless decor tweaks that are actually simple to pull off Learn how you can make your living room look bigger, visually! (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

With the help of a few decor tweaks, you can give your living room the illusion of a ‘bigger’ space. Mrudala Indur, founder of Diksuchi Design Studio, walked us through a few decor hacks that create the illusion of a larger space, elevating a compact living room for better functionality and visual appeal.

According to Mrudala, the answer is in textiles, which can bring in depth. “Textile variety comes in curtains and upholstery to rugs and soft furnishings; the right textile choices can visually open up a room, making it feel lighter, taller, and more cohesive,” she opined, remarking how textiles create the ‘illusion’ of a bigger room.

Here are her smart hacks which you can easily implement in your home if it suffers from a similar small living room problem: