Poor odour in bedroom? 5 hacks to make it smell good: From top fragrances to essential oils
Do you want your bedroom to smell good? Find out how to get rid of the damp smell and freshen up your bedroom.
Scent is a major multitasker and not solely responsible for keeping bad odours at bay. Depending on its notes, the entire ambience of a room can change, so don't downplay the role of the right fragrance. In interiors, much of the focus for fragrance stays limited to the living room, as it acts as the first impression for the guests as they enter.
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But the bedroom, where you retreat to at the end of the day, is your personal sanctuary, more than a place of rest. It also deserves you to carefully curate the interiors, creating a pleasant atmosphere.
Especially for the bedroom, choosing the right scent and keeping the space fresh requires a diligent strategy. Whether you realise it or not, fragrance adds a layer of comfort, making the room relaxing enough for you to unwind. For a bedroom, it is very important that you feel a sense of calm when you enter.
To better understand how to make a bedroom smell fresh and fragrant, HT Lifestyle reached out to Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore, who revealed some practical hacks.
1. Fresh air and sunlight
For starters, a fresh-smelling bedroom does not require candles or sprays; it begins with well-ventilated air.
Ridhima suggested, “Open the windows for about 20-30 minutes each day, and the old air and moisture will be expelled.” Sunlight is essential to eliminate damp odours.
Along with this, Ridhima also recommended drying the curtains and placing the bedding in the sun to reduce moisture and bacteria. When sunlight does enter a room, dust and moisture can make the space smell unpleasant. It is important to ensure good airflow in any room.
2. Keep bed linen fresh and lightly scented
Another source of unpleasant bedroom odours can come from bed sheets and pillowcases, as they collect dirt, hair oil, sweat and skin particles. Ridhima recommended washing pillowcases and sheets regularly and using essential oils to lightly scent them, either by adding a few drops in the final rinse or using a spray specifically made for linens.
“Create a relaxing vibe with lavender and a romantic touch with rose-infused oil,” she named a few essential oils.
3. Use aromatherapy to build a signature bedroom scent
Instead of opting for cheap spray scents, Ridhima reminded to use essential oils or reed diffusers. Here are some of her suggestions, based on the ambience you want to create:
- Rose: Romantic and serene ambience. Rose fragrances are soft and calming, and the sweet aspects are sugar, not saccharine.
- Oud (Oudh): Sophisticated and timeless fragrance styles are warm, woody, and richly luxurious.
- Lavender: Herbal, fresh, and its calming aspects are perfect fragrances to promote sleep.
- Vanilla: Inviting fragrances are warm and soft and create a cosy, comforting ambience.
- Sandalwood: Earthy and calming/grounding, sandalwood promotes a serene and meditative space.
4. Target hidden odour spots
Not all bedroom smells are obvious. Sometimes sources of unpleasant odours are hidden in places one doesn't notice much. Ridhima named some places, like under the bed, in dusty curtains or in a laundry basket. Addressing these spots is essential for a fresh-smelling room.
She recommended. “You can add 20*30 adjacent neutralised smells and vacuumed dried baking soda to your mattresses and carpets.”
Along with this, her suggestions also include adding small pouches of dried rose petals or cedarwood, or placing a cotton pad with a drop of your preferred essential oil to freshen the air; these methods are far more effective than artificial air fresheners.
5. Add natural fragrance elements
If you prefer natural fragrances, Ridhima suggested using a bowl of potpourri, dried rose petals, or even fresh flowers to naturally enhance a room's scent. Indoor plants can also help keep the air fresh, which is a bonus.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More