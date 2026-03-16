Poor odour in bedroom? 5 hacks to make it smell good: From top fragrances to essential oils

Scent is a major multitasker and not solely responsible for keeping bad odours at bay. Depending on its notes, the entire ambience of a room can change, so don't downplay the role of the right fragrance. In interiors, much of the focus for fragrance stays limited to the living room, as it acts as the first impression for the guests as they enter.



ALSO READ: Want your home to feel like a warm hug? 6 decor tips to make it cosy Make your bedrooms feel good with the help of fragrances and essential oils.

But the bedroom, where you retreat to at the end of the day, is your personal sanctuary, more than a place of rest. It also deserves you to carefully curate the interiors, creating a pleasant atmosphere.

Especially for the bedroom, choosing the right scent and keeping the space fresh requires a diligent strategy. Whether you realise it or not, fragrance adds a layer of comfort, making the room relaxing enough for you to unwind. For a bedroom, it is very important that you feel a sense of calm when you enter.

To better understand how to make a bedroom smell fresh and fragrant, HT Lifestyle reached out to Ridhima Kansal, Director, Rosemoore, who revealed some practical hacks.

1. Fresh air and sunlight For starters, a fresh-smelling bedroom does not require candles or sprays; it begins with well-ventilated air.

Ridhima suggested, “Open the windows for about 20-30 minutes each day, and the old air and moisture will be expelled.” Sunlight is essential to eliminate damp odours.



Along with this, Ridhima also recommended drying the curtains and placing the bedding in the sun to reduce moisture and bacteria. When sunlight does enter a room, dust and moisture can make the space smell unpleasant. It is important to ensure good airflow in any room.

2. Keep bed linen fresh and lightly scented Another source of unpleasant bedroom odours can come from bed sheets and pillowcases, as they collect dirt, hair oil, sweat and skin particles. Ridhima recommended washing pillowcases and sheets regularly and using essential oils to lightly scent them, either by adding a few drops in the final rinse or using a spray specifically made for linens.



“Create a relaxing vibe with lavender and a romantic touch with rose-infused oil,” she named a few essential oils.