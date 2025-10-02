Want your home to feel like a warm hug? 6 decor tips to make it cosy

After a long, long day, sometimes when you walk through the door, you feel a little bit of everything- a tangled mess of emotions: tired, sad and frazzled. In these overwhelming moments, a hug can be grounding. But what if your home could give you that same feeling of being hugged, the warm cocoon of comfort, calming the chaos in your mind? A comforting home decor feels like a hug.(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Mehak Khurana, founder and CEO of Maehr Homes, shared with HT Lifestyle how one can decorate their home to get that hug-like cosy feeling.

But that hug-like, cosy feeling doesn’t come from luxury features; it comes from decor that feels emotionally rich and luxurious. Mehak said, “For a long time, the idea of a ‘luxury home’ was tied to scale and sparkle. Think marble floors that shone like mirrors, chandeliers that dripped with crystals, and glossy finishes that looked straight out of a hotel lobby. Beautiful, yes, but not always the kind of space you’d want to curl up in after a long day.”

At the very heart of a home that feels like a hug is a simple idea: comfort that feels personal, and an extension of oneself.

Mehak further shared how homes are becoming more intimate, like a hug, “In recent years, that definition has shifted. Today, real indulgence isn’t about showing off. It’s about slowing down. It’s about homes that invite you to kick off your shoes, sink into a chair, and exhale. The spaces people covet now are the ones that feel warm, intimate, and deeply personal—the ones that feel like a hug. And the truth is, cosiness isn’t created through big gestures. It’s often the small, everyday details that give a home its soul.”

Here are the top decor tips she shared that can make your home cosy with hug-like comfort:

1. Play with layered lighting

Swap the harsh glare of a single overhead bulb for lamps, sconces, or even a candle or two.

A warmer glow changes the entire mood of a room.

2. Mix in touchable textures

A chunky rug under bare feet, cushions in natural fabrics, or a chair with a soft, furry cushion.

Texture adds comfort in ways that polished surfaces can’t.

3. Claim a corner

Every home has one, an empty nook that, with the right chair and light.

It can become your personal retreat.

4. Soften with colour

Shades of sand, clay, olive, or muted terracotta ground a room.

This instantly makes it feel calmer.

5. Let nature in

A plant in a clay pot, some flowers in a vase, these details bring warmth and an organic rhythm indoors.

6. Personalise