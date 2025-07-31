Want your home to be a conversation starter? 5 simple yet statement decor tips to make your interiors feel premium

Luxury home decor isn't solely about tags or keeping up with the latest trends. The true premium feel lies in the small details, styling through powerful yet simple knick-knacks that are timeless, purposeful, and full of personality. Most importantly, these pieces can be great conversation-starters, as they feel curated, hiding a story waiting to be told. These decor pieces come with intention, showcasing the homeowner's knack for attention to detail, whether it is serveware becoming cool or out-of-the-box centre pieces, they anchor the space well. Luxury decor pieces are becoming personal, turning into centrepieces for conversations.(Pixabay)

Ella Garg, founder of Yellow Marigold, shared with HT Lifestyle five simple yet stylish decor tips for all the premium needs at home:

1. Wall shelves with vintage charm

Shelves narrate personal stories in your interiors.(Shutterstock)

Furniture that is as expressive as it is functional can enhance the ambience of a room.

In a cosy corner, a wall-mounted wooden shelf with vintage carvings and a rustic finish can add character and warmth to the space.

It can also double as the perfect perch for your curated books, potted plants, or cherished keepsakes. Additionally, styling it according to your mood or taste can help you tell a story and offer a glimpse into your personality.

Tip: Combine small potted plants with mementoes to create a charming and personalised display.

2. Artisanal serveware as functional decor

Handcrafted pieces often become a conversation starter at private gatherings.

Look for artisanal serveware adorned with exclusive designs and meticulously crafted from sustainable wood. Such pieces can transform everyday serveware into functional art that speaks to conscious living.

Tip: Showcasing trays and platters on open shelves or dining hutches allows their artistry to become part of your everyday surroundings.

3. Curtains inspired by nature

Luxurious curtains in the right hue and fabric can completely transform the tone of a room.

For example, curtains in gentle colours and delicate patterns can infuse the space with gentle light, turning even a chaotic setting into a serene and inviting one.

Tip: Hang nature-inspired curtains in a doorway or use them as a room divider to add both style and functionality to your space.

4. Colourful textiles in indigenous art form

Adding soft furnishings such as cushion covers or throw pillows in ethnic or bold motifs can instantly make a living room or bedroom come alive.

Patterns inspired by indigenous art forms can serve as striking focal points and add a vibrant pop of colour to your sofas and beds. Meanwhile, their soft accents can bring both comfort and character to your home.

Tip: Pair statement cushions with solid-colored ones to let the design stand out.

5. Wall art

Artwork with meaning makes the space rich and powerful. (Shutterstock)

Turn boring walls into a canvas for your story with the help of powerful wall art. Choose pieces that blend traditional motifs with rich hues inspired by architectural heritage to introduce artistic sensibilities to your living room.

Wall art in vibrant hues and intricate designs can instantly add drama and character to any wall or entryway, making it a standout element in your home’s decor.

Tip: Hang wall artwork at eye level to enhance its impact. You may group several pieces to attain a curated gallery effect.

6. Timeless center pieces

Decorative vessels or bowls with elegant shapes and refined silhouettes can bring a sense of luxury and heritage to your humble abode.

These decorative pieces are also perfect for floating fresh flowers or tealight candles, making them an inviting centrepiece for your living room. Whether it’s a special occasion or an ordinary day, they will make every guest feel welcome and every moment special.

Tip: Fill the decorative vessels with water and float fresh flowers or scented candles to create an inviting ambience.