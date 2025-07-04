Monsoon blues getting you? 6 decor tweaks to lift your spirits this rainy season

The gloomy, day-long overcast weather of monsoon can bring low moods, making you feel more sullen or sluggish than usual. While the outdoors feels tranquil with the gentle breeze and scent of rain, indoors can feel stuffy, really disconnected from the calming monsoon vibe you may have daydreamed about. It tosses all your plans of romanticising the rain with chai and poems out of the window and instead has you brooding over the stinking smell emanating from the sofa. From natural materials to green touches, know how to spruce up your interiors this monsoon.(Shutterstock)

From a lack of sunlight to dampness making your space reek, monsoon blues are real. But with the right decor tweaks, you can bring that outdoor peace right into your home.

Interior Designer Misbah Kapadia, founder and curator of Design Konstruct, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle how to elevate your interiors with small touches that resonate with monsoon vibes, while also improving your mood.

She said, “In design, we often talk about the concept of ‘bringing the outdoors in.’ During monsoon, it’s not just about aesthetics, it's about capturing a feeling. The calm, the pause, the beauty of nature in its most honest form. And when you bring that into your space, even the greyest day feels full of life. As an interior designer, I often find that this time of year inspires clients to create spaces that feel warm, grounding, and close to the outdoors.”

Misbah shared a comprehensive guide, outlining the key features of a monsoon-ready home:

1. Earthy colour palettes

Rooms with green accents help bring in the green vibe of monsoon indoors.(Shutterstock)

Include deep greens, moody blues, terracotta, and soft greys. These colours not only echo the monsoon landscape but also create a calm, cosy environment indoors.

Whether it’s through a fresh coat of paint, cushions, or throws, embracing nature-inspired shades instantly changes the mood of a room.

2. Natural materials and textures

This is a great season to lean into raw textures like rattan, cane, bamboo, jute, and reclaimed wood.

Swapping out synthetic pieces for natural materials can make your space feel organic and grounded.

Include small changes like switching to a woven mat or adding a wooden tray to create a subtle shift toward earthy comfort.

3. Indoor greens

Plants thrive during the monsoon, and they bring so much life to interiors. From large leafy palms to low-maintenance ferns and money plants, greenery can make any space feel fresh and alive.

Group them in corners, place them on windowsills, or hang them in baskets just be sure to choose spots with good light and drainage.

4. Layered lighting

With cloudy skies and shorter days, lighting plays an important role.

Use a mix of warm-toned lamps, pendant lights, and candles to create a cosy, layered glow.

Avoid harsh white lights and instead opt for lighting that mimics natural sunshine.

5. Cosy corners for rainy days

Having a corner to relax while watching the rain outside is cosy rainy day vibes.(Shutterstock)

Designate a small nook with a comfortable chair, a throw, and a view of the rain.

It doesn’t have to be elaborate, it's about creating a space that invites you to slow down with a book or cup of tea. These little pockets of calm can become your favourite part of the home during monsoon months.

6. Fragrance matters

Potpourri in your interiors help keep the smell of dampness away.(Shutterstock)