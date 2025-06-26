Low energy in monsoon? Doctor shares 5 nutrients that you need to add to diet for recharging low mood

Monsoon season can feel gloomy, both in terms of weather and mood. While it may bring much-awaited relief after the harsh summer, energy levels may begin to dip after the initial excitement fades. There's a general sluggishness in both mood and routine, with many weather conditions contributing, like reduced sunlight, increased humidity. And, endless cups of tea, fritters or instant noodles won't be able to help you power through the monsoon the entire season indefinitely. When the right nutrients are introduced to the diet, they support the various aspects of overall health, addressing different monsoon health issues. Eating right helps to stay fit and energetic during the rainy season.(Shutterstock)

Dr Arush Sabharwal, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgeon at SCOD (Surgical Centre for Obesity and Diabetes) Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle the importance of adding the right mix of nutrients to the diet, which can significantly improve low moods, help with erratic routines and get you back on track with better energy.

He said, “Monsoon is welcomed by most due to the high temperature of summers, but it also brings along low energy, sluggishness and mood changes. This mostly happens due to reduced exposure to sun rays, changed routines and more humidity. But the good news is that with the right nutrients, you can recharge naturally and feel your best self on rainy days. Additionally, along with the nutrients, hydration is also important. Hydration is not something to be ignored, and keep on sipping water, coconut water, chaas, etc., as they flush out toxins and keep you alert."

Here are the 5 nutrients, as shared by Dr Arush, that you can add to the monsoon diet:

1. Vitamin D for low sunlight

Vitamin D fortified foods include milk and some dairy foods.(Shutterstock)

Cloudy weather blocks natural sunlight, which is why the body is unable to produce enough vitamin D.

Vitamin D plays a major role in regulating mood and energy levels. In this weather, try consuming supplements or vitamin D-fortified foods.

2. Iron for fatigue

Iron-rich foods and drinks like beetrott shorts help with iron deficiencies. (HT File Photo)

Iron comes for fatigue recovery. It helps in transporting oxygen to your cells.

Iron deficiency leads to tiredness and weakness, and this makes it important to include iron-rich foods in the diet, such as green leafy vegetables, beetroot, pomegranate, etc.

3. Magnesium for stress

Pumpkin seeds help manage stress levels.(Pexels)

Stress management with magnesium.

Monsoon weather can make you feel more anxious or moody. Magnesium helps regulate your nervous system and supports energy production at the cellular level.

Include nuts (especially almonds and cashews in moderation), seeds (like pumpkin and flaxseeds), bananas, and whole grains in your daily diet.

4. Vitamin B Complex for energy boost

Leafy green veggies are rich in Vitamin B.(Shutterstock)

Vitamin B complex, which includes vitamin B1, B6 and B12, converts the food you consume into energy.

This enables brain function and helps fight lethargy and low mood.

5. Probiotics for gut

Greek yoghurt boosts your gut health.(Shutterstock)

Humidity during monsoons can disturb gut health, leading to bloating, indigestion, and sluggishness.

A healthy gut supports better nutrient absorption and energy production. Add curd, buttermilk, or fermented foods like idlis and dosas to your diet.

