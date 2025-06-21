Well-rounded diet for older adults: 5 nutrients that improve muscle strength, gut balance and overall health

Older adults may require a well-rounded diet that covers all the nutritional requirements of old age. As the body undergoes natural changes due to ageing, like muscle loss, slower metabolism, and reduced bone density, it becomes crucial to prioritise foods that support health in a holistic manner, taking care of all the key functions of health, from cognition to metabolism. Older adults require well-rounded nutrition to stay healthy.(Shutterstock)

Khushboo Jain Tibrewala, SME & Advisor - Nutrition, Meru Life, shared with HT Lifestyle the vital nutrients required to help older adults stay healthy, targeting all the essential pillars of ageing, from bone health, gut balance, to cognitive health and muscle strength.

She said, “For most active seniors, the focus shouldn’t be on restriction, but on nourishment that supports strength, cognition, and metabolic health. A well-balanced Indian diet, when thoughtfully planned, can help maintain energy, mobility, and clarity for years to come.”

Khushboo shared a guide, listing out the important nutrients and their food sources that can help older adults maintain strength, mobility, and overall well-being:

1. Prioritise protein at every meal

With age, muscle loss happens.

Including two protein sources per meal, dal with curd, eggs with vegetables, or a paneer salad, helps support strength, blood sugar control, and immune function.

2. Support bone and joint health

Calcium and Vitamin D are important, but so are magnesium and Vitamin K2. These nutrients help bones stay strong and reduce the risk of stiffness or injury.

Add Ragi, Til, leafy greens, fermented foods, and natural fats like Ghee and Mustard oil to your diet.

Leafy greens should be added to the diet to support bone and joint health.(Shutterstock)

3. Gut-healthy foods

A diverse gut microbiome supports digestion, immunity, and even mood.

Simple meals with cooked vegetables, lightly spiced dals, curd, seasonal fruits, and the occasional kanji or pickle can go a long way in keeping digestion smooth.

4. Protect cognitive health with brain-friendly foods

Fatigue, forgetfulness, and brain fog are not just part of ageing; they’re often signs of poor blood sugar control or missing nutrients.

Add good fats (nuts, seeds), colourful vegetables, turmeric, and herbs like curry leaves or brahmi to meals. Stay hydrated and avoid long gaps between meals.

5. Support metabolic health with fibre-rich foods

Even active seniors may have early insulin resistance.

Regular, balanced meals, good-quality fibre, and moving after meals can help maintain metabolic stability.

