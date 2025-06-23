Eye issues, infections rise in monsoon: Experts share how to use eye drops correctly and prevent conjunctivitis

Monsoon may bring respite from the summer heat, but the high humidity and lack of sunlight create ideal breeding grounds for bacteria, leading to a rise in infections, even affecting eyes as well. Whether it is conjunctivitis or seasonal eye irritations, the high infection rate due to bacteria doesn't spare eye health. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand the proper way of using eye drops, along with crucial tips on preventing one of the common eye issues in monsoon, conjunctivitis. Eye drops are helpful, but know the correct usage of them.(Shutterstock)

Proper way of using eye drops during monsoon

Dr Ajay Sharma, Founder & CMD of Eye-Q Eye Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle an ironic development that monsoon often sees a rise in eye infections caused by improper use of eye drops themselves.

Dr Sharma highlighted the rise and said, “Every monsoon, we see a rush of patients worried that their eye drops might be making things worse. Sterile, medicated eye drops are designed to treat or prevent infections, not spread them. The only problem is improper storage, using drops past their expiry, or contaminating the nozzle by touching it to your eyes or fingers. Both viral and bacterial development are encouraged by the monsoon. Styes, corneal ulcers, and conjunctivitis (pink eye) are more prevalent. During this time, it is essential to use the prescribed drops on time.”

During the rainy season, humidity increases, creating damp environments, ideal for bacteria and viruses to thrive. This is applicable in eyecare as well. Dr Sharma explained how precautions need to be taken since infections travel fast during rainy seasons.

He explained, “During monsoon season, infections travel fast, not through water, but through touch. Cross-contamination is one of the most common reasons for eye infections, especially when families pass around the same bottle of drops, thinking it’s a normal eye irritation. Moreover, it's monsoon season, and with it comes not just humidity and rain, but eye drops also become sensitive. They need cool, dry conditions, away from sunlight, away from damp cabinets, and definitely away from rain-soaked bags.”

How to reduce conjunctivitis risks

Conjunctivitis causes irritated, red, and watery eyes, and becomes more common during the monsoon.(Shutterstock)

Let’s also take a look at another common type of infection during the monsoon, conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye.

Dr Shailashree at Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital shared with HT Lifestyle why monsoon is the ideal time for the spread of conjunctivitis, and what one can do to protect their eyes.

She said, “Conjunctivitis is more prevalent during the monsoon season due to humid and damp conditions, which create an ideal environment for bacteria and viruses to thrive. Exposure to contaminated rain water, dirt, or contact with infected individuals increases the risk of spreading conjunctivitis.”

Preventive measures to be taken during the monsoon season:

Protect your eyes from rainwater by using protective glasses or eyewear and using an umbrella.

Stay away from stagnant water during monsoon and avoid contaminated water from entering ur eyes.

Wash your hands with soap and water after coming home in the monsoon and rainy season.

Maintain clean bedding and towels to avoid the buildup of infection. A spike in cases of conjunctivitis, style and fungal eye infections is typically observed during the monsoon season.

Avoid sharing personal items like towels, handkerchiefs and make-up that come in contact with the eyes.

Stay hydrated and consume seasonal fruits rich in minerals and vitamins to boost immunity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.