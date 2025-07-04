Beyond chai, pakoras this monsoon: Try these 9 recipes and snack pairings for rainy days
Make your monsoon fun and groovy with the help of creative smoky recipes and snacks. Check them here!
Digital detox is easier said than done, but monsoon makes it a breeze (literally). It's indeed one of those rare moments when you actually put down your phone, switch off the TV, and walk over to the window with a cup of chai or a plate of snacks. Monsoon is truly nature's own show with cloudy skies, cool breeze, green becoming greener and of course, the signature pitter-patter soundtrack of rain. And monsoon's practically married to food as the moment the clouds roll in, chai, onion pakoras, or noodles come out.
Even as these remain cult classics of monsoon cravings, there are still other options to explore, from new food pairings to recipes. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who shared unique recipes that match the sass of monsoon, along with snack-dip duos for mini evening cravings.
4 must-try monsoon recipes
Every foodie has their own MasterChef side. So if you want to jazz up your monsoon, try new recipes rather than experimenting with the same old pakoras with different veggies (no shade.)
Chef Narendar, Culinary Head at Begam, shared with us 4 mouthwatering recipes that fit perfectly with the savoury quotient of monsoon foods:
1. Smoked Soya Kebab
Ingredients:
- Soya chaap 240 gm
- Salt 1tsp
- Butter 20ml
- Degi mirch 1tsp
- Turmeric powder 1tsp
- Garlic paste 15gm
- Refined oil 60ml
- Hung curd 120ml
- Fresh basil 20 leaves
- Roasted cumin powder1tsp
Method:
- Blanched and lightly fried soya chaap is marinated with garlic paste, salt, turmeric, degi mirch, oil and hung curd for over two hours. A touch of basil and cumin powder adds depth.
- Served with roasted tomatoes, lavas bread, sumac onions, and Arabian pickles.
2. Grilled Harissa Prawn
Ingredients:
- Fresh prawn 6/8,
- Harissa paste 25ml
- Lemon 1
- Garlic 50gm
- Basil 20gm
- Thyme 10gm
- Butter 60gm
- Paprika powder 1tsp
- Curd 60gm
- Olive oil 40ml
- Salt 1tsp
- Black pepper crusted 1tsp
Method:
- Marinate prawns with salt, pepper, thyme, olive oil, and harissa paste.
- Grill until charred.
- Slice and char the lemon.
- For the sauce, deglaze white wine, then add cold butter, paprika powder, and harissa paste.
3. Arabic Chicken Schnitzel
Ingredients:
- Chicken breast 200gm
- Parmesan cheese 30gm
- Panko bread crumbs 80gm
- Butter 25gm
- Olive oil 20ml
- Refined oil 40ml
- Curd 100ml
- Zaatar spice 2tsp
- 'Arabic pickles 60gm
- Parsley 5gm
- Salt 1tsp
- Black pepper crusted 1tsp
Method:
- Flatten the chicken breast.
- Marinate with salt, pepper, thyme, and olive oil.
- Coat in flour, egg batter, and herb crumb.
- Pan-fry with butter.
- Garnish with potatoes tossed in garlic, chilli flakes, and salt. Serve over zaatar labneh with salad.
4. Millet Falafel
Ingredients:
- Chickpeas 200gm
- Millet 60gm
- Spring onion 20gm
- Coriander green 25gm
- Mint leaf 15gm
- Garlic 50gm
- Tahini paste 15ml
- Curd 100ml
- Mango pickle 20gm
- Mayonnaise 30ml
- Onion 50gm
- Pita bread no-3
- Sumac powder 2tsp
- Salt 1 tsp
- Refined oil 80ml
- Extra virgin olive oil 5ml
- Edible flowers
Method:
- Soak chickpeas overnight and blend with herbs and garlic.
- Mix with boiled millet, cumin, salt, and pepper.
- Shape into quenelles and fry at 180°C.
- Try with Tahini Sauce (whisk hung curd and tahini paste, add water to thin, then season with salt and roasted garlic) or Amba Aioli (blend mango pickle and mayo until smooth.)
5 Snack and dip pairs
If you are a bit of a homebody and your culinary skills gravitate towards ‘comfort kitchen’ rather than MasterChef extravaganza, then don't worry, we have got you sorted with low-effort but maximum flavour foods.
Griffith David, Founder and CEO of Habanero Foods, shared with HT Lifestyle these 5 snack and dip combos that upgrade your snack scene:
1. Pakoras with Jalapeño Cheese Dip: The crispy crunch of onion, potato, or paneer pakoras finds the perfect creamy contrast in Jalapeño Cheese Dip. It adds a smoky kick to your favourite Indian fritters.
2. Samosas with Spicy Mexican Salsa: Swap the sweet chutney for a tangy, smoky upgrade. The Spicy Mexican Salsa complements the spiced potato filling with a punch of peppery richness.
3. Corn on the Cob with Peri Peri Salsa: Grilled or roasted bhutta becomes an exotic treat with a brush of Peri Peri Salsa, spicy, zesty, and perfect for drizzly evenings.
4. Aloo Tikki with Classic Tomato Salsa: Think of this as street food with a Mexican twist. Crunchy aloo tikki with mouthwatering tomato salsa on top brightens a gloomy day.
5. Khakhra with Nacho Cheese Dip: Give your teatime a fusion touch to make it more interesting. For a snack, crunchy khakhra with creamy nacho cheese is incredibly addictive.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
