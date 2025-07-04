Beyond chai, pakoras this monsoon: Try these 9 recipes and snack pairings for rainy days

Digital detox is easier said than done, but monsoon makes it a breeze (literally). It's indeed one of those rare moments when you actually put down your phone, switch off the TV, and walk over to the window with a cup of chai or a plate of snacks. Monsoon is truly nature's own show with cloudy skies, cool breeze, green becoming greener and of course, the signature pitter-patter soundtrack of rain. And monsoon's practically married to food as the moment the clouds roll in, chai, onion pakoras, or noodles come out. Monsoon season is here, and it's bringing in the signature rain cravings.(Shutterstock)



The combination of tea and fritters is a classic.(Shutterstock)

Even as these remain cult classics of monsoon cravings, there are still other options to explore, from new food pairings to recipes. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who shared unique recipes that match the sass of monsoon, along with snack-dip duos for mini evening cravings.

4 must-try monsoon recipes

Every foodie has their own MasterChef side. So if you want to jazz up your monsoon, try new recipes rather than experimenting with the same old pakoras with different veggies (no shade.)

Chef Narendar, Culinary Head at Begam, shared with us 4 mouthwatering recipes that fit perfectly with the savoury quotient of monsoon foods:

1. Smoked Soya Kebab

Ingredients:

Soya chaap 240 gm

Salt 1tsp

Butter 20ml

Degi mirch 1tsp

Turmeric powder 1tsp

Garlic paste 15gm

Refined oil 60ml

Hung curd 120ml

Fresh basil 20 leaves

Roasted cumin powder1tsp

Method:

Blanched and lightly fried soya chaap is marinated with garlic paste, salt, turmeric, degi mirch, oil and hung curd for over two hours. A touch of basil and cumin powder adds depth.

Served with roasted tomatoes, lavas bread, sumac onions, and Arabian pickles.

2. Grilled Harissa Prawn

Ingredients:

Fresh prawn 6/8,

Harissa paste 25ml

Lemon 1

Garlic 50gm

Basil 20gm

Thyme 10gm

Butter 60gm

Paprika powder 1tsp

Curd 60gm

Olive oil 40ml

Salt 1tsp

Black pepper crusted 1tsp

Method:

Marinate prawns with salt, pepper, thyme, olive oil, and harissa paste.

Grill until charred.

Slice and char the lemon.

For the sauce, deglaze white wine, then add cold butter, paprika powder, and harissa paste.

3. Arabic Chicken Schnitzel

Ingredients:

Chicken breast 200gm

Parmesan cheese 30gm

Panko bread crumbs 80gm

Butter 25gm

Olive oil 20ml

Refined oil 40ml

Curd 100ml

Zaatar spice 2tsp

'Arabic pickles 60gm

Parsley 5gm

Salt 1tsp

Black pepper crusted 1tsp

Method:

Flatten the chicken breast.

Marinate with salt, pepper, thyme, and olive oil.

Coat in flour, egg batter, and herb crumb.

Pan-fry with butter.

Garnish with potatoes tossed in garlic, chilli flakes, and salt. Serve over zaatar labneh with salad.

4. Millet Falafel

Ingredients:

Chickpeas 200gm

Millet 60gm

Spring onion 20gm

Coriander green 25gm

Mint leaf 15gm

Garlic 50gm

Tahini paste 15ml

Curd 100ml

Mango pickle 20gm

Mayonnaise 30ml

Onion 50gm

Pita bread no-3

Sumac powder 2tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Refined oil 80ml

Extra virgin olive oil 5ml

Edible flowers

Method:

Soak chickpeas overnight and blend with herbs and garlic.

Mix with boiled millet, cumin, salt, and pepper.

Shape into quenelles and fry at 180°C.

Try with Tahini Sauce (whisk hung curd and tahini paste, add water to thin, then season with salt and roasted garlic) or Amba Aioli (blend mango pickle and mayo until smooth.)

5 Snack and dip pairs

Pair samosa with salsa.(Shutterstock)

If you are a bit of a homebody and your culinary skills gravitate towards ‘comfort kitchen’ rather than MasterChef extravaganza, then don't worry, we have got you sorted with low-effort but maximum flavour foods.

Griffith David, Founder and CEO of Habanero Foods, shared with HT Lifestyle these 5 snack and dip combos that upgrade your snack scene:

1. Pakoras with Jalapeño Cheese Dip: The crispy crunch of onion, potato, or paneer pakoras finds the perfect creamy contrast in Jalapeño Cheese Dip. It adds a smoky kick to your favourite Indian fritters.

2. Samosas with Spicy Mexican Salsa: Swap the sweet chutney for a tangy, smoky upgrade. The Spicy Mexican Salsa complements the spiced potato filling with a punch of peppery richness.

3. Corn on the Cob with Peri Peri Salsa: Grilled or roasted bhutta becomes an exotic treat with a brush of Peri Peri Salsa, spicy, zesty, and perfect for drizzly evenings.

4. Aloo Tikki with Classic Tomato Salsa: Think of this as street food with a Mexican twist. Crunchy aloo tikki with mouthwatering tomato salsa on top brightens a gloomy day.

5. Khakhra with Nacho Cheese Dip: Give your teatime a fusion touch to make it more interesting. For a snack, crunchy khakhra with creamy nacho cheese is incredibly addictive.