Craving salty-sweet treats? Try these 3 flavourful pistachio recipes

Pistachio has a rich, nutty flavour that adds a flavourful depth to any dish, especially for sweets. The green nuts not only lend your dish a distinctive colour, but their signature buttery taste will leave you impressed with your own culinary skills when you try pistachio-based recipes. The savoury undertones are perfect just when you are craving some treats that capture the salty-sweet balance. They can easily transform your regular recipes into something unique with their subtle sweet and savoury taste. This weekend, find the middle ground of sweet and savoury with pistachio-based recipes.

Pistachio has a sweet and savoury flavour.(Shutterstock)