Digital detox, redefined: Tips to balance social media usage with inner peace without quitting tech

We are living in an overstimulated world where amid notifications, reels, breaking news, replies — our minds barely catch a breath and somewhere along the way, social media stopped being a tool. It became a reflex. The dopamine loop is real and here’s how to break it without quitting tech.(Image by iStock)

Every scroll activates dopamine — our brain’s reward chemical. It makes us feel like we are accomplishing something, even when we are not. Over time, this loop rewires our brain to seek stimulation over stillness but experts insist that a digital detox is not about quitting technology; it is about not letting it run our lives.

Why we need a digital reset:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Luke Coutinho, Integrative Lifestyle Expert, shared, “You don’t need to be ‘addicted’ to feel the impact. Constant exposure to information chips away at our energy, clarity and sense of self. Even without realising it, we begin comparing, absorbing and reacting non-stop.”

A digital detox provides an opportunity for the mind to relax. (Freepik)

Talking about an 8-day social media detox, he revealed that the benefits are immediate and visible:

Deeper, uninterrupted sleep

Improved focus and sharper decision-making

More presence in conversations and meetings

Better weekend quality and emotional regulation

A renewed connection with hobbies, books, nature, and real people

Luke Coutinho assured these benefits are seen in teens, seniors, parents and working professionals and perhaps most powerfully, many of us felt free from FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) — realising that social media often creates that fear, rather than calming it. He said, “Peace doesn’t come from staying connected all the time. It comes from knowing when to step back—and why.”

What a mindful digital detox looks like

Luke Coutinho said, “A digital detox doesn’t have to mean disappearing completely. It’s not about abandoning technology—it’s about using it on your terms. In our detox, we allowed essentials like WhatsApp for work or family, Google for learning, and access to clients or patients but what we removed was equally important—mindless scrolling, comparison traps, endless forwards and passive consumption.”

If you’ve been toying with the idea of how to go about your digital detox, here’s some help to get you started. (shutterstock)

He added, “The results? Deeper sleep. Weekend plans that weren’t screen-based. Walks. Books. Conversations. Presence. We had seniors, teenagers, professionals—all doing it together. Many now continue with regular weekend breaks. It wasn’t deprivation. It was freedom. One essential reminder when it comes to social media is to use it with intention.”

Luke Coutinho explained, “Most of us operate on autopilot—reaching for our phones without even realising it but every time you do, pause and ask yourself: What’s my intention here? What am I really looking for? This small act of mindfulness won’t radically change your life overnight, but it brings much-needed awareness to just how often—and why—we’re checking in.”

Another powerful practice is to audit your feed. Luke Coutinho said, “If certain pages, influencers, or news channels are triggering anxiety, self-doubt, or comparison, unfollow them. Your digital space should feel safe and inspiring—not fear-driven or overwhelming. Social media algorithms are designed to amplify what we engage with, and many platforms thrive on fear-based content to sell products or ideas. That’s why it’s on us to take control of the experience by choosing consciously and consuming mindfully.”

Lessons and the way forward

Less time online means more time actually living. Luke Coutinho elaborated, “This isn’t about running from tech. It’s about relating to it with clarity. Mindfulness, not avoidance. In our team, we stayed fully functional—off social media but on purpose. Webinars, client care, writing, reflection. The real return wasn’t just in work—it was in peace, creativity and depth.”

He concluded, “This isn’t a trend. It’s a tool. And it’s time individuals, families, and even companies start using it that way. We don’t need to fear technology—we just need to stop being ruled by it. Try a one-day digital detox this weekend. Or simply commit to no screens for the first 60 minutes after you wake up because true clarity doesn’t come from checking notifications—it comes from checking in with yourself. Start small. Start where you are but start.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.