Inside Kannada actor Sharmiela Mandre's royal Jaipur wedding: From Mysore Palace-inspired decor to grandmother's recipes
Actor Sharmiela Mandre married filmmaker Sudhan Sundaram in an intimate Jaipur wedding where South Indian traditions met Rajasthan's rich artisanal heritage.
Actor-producer Sharmiela Mandre has tied the knot with filmmaker and Tamil producer Sudhan Sundaram in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the regal Samode Palace in Jaipur on July 12. Surrounded by their families and close friends, the couple chose a private celebration that beautifully blended tradition, craftsmanship and personal storytelling over celebrity grandeur. (Also read: Step inside Splitsvilla winner Soundous Moufakir’s dreamy Morocco-inspired Mumbai home )
Sharmiela Mandre celebrates heritage in wedding at Samode Palace
The wedding festivities unfolded over a series of intimate pre-wedding ceremonies before Sharmiela and Sudhan exchanged vows in a traditional South Indian ceremony. Set against the regal backdrop of Samode Palace and the lush Samode Bagh in Jaipur, the celebrations reflected the couple's vision of a destination wedding that was deeply rooted in culture, craftsmanship and meaningful storytelling. Instead of opting for an extravagant celebrity affair, they chose to honour their heritage through thoughtfully curated experiences that highlighted India's diverse artistic traditions.
Every aspect of the wedding was meticulously designed to blend South Indian customs with Jaipur's rich artisanal legacy. Bespoke block prints inspired by Mysore Palace, temple architecture and Bharatanatyam formed the visual language of the celebrations, while handcrafted décor paid homage to Rajasthan's celebrated craft traditions. Each event drew inspiration from a different regional art form, including Bandhani, Blue Pottery and intricate Gota work, creating a distinct identity for every ceremony.
The culinary experience was equally personal, featuring one of Sharmiela's grandmother's treasured recipes as a heartfelt tribute to family traditions. Beautifully captured by Manvi Gandotra, founder of 1Plus1 Studio, the wedding came alive through custom-designed installations, intricate motifs and handcrafted details created exclusively for the couple, making it a heartfelt celebration of love, heritage and India's enduring craftsmanship.
What Sharmiela Mandre wore
Sharmiela embraced timeless South Indian bridal elegance in a regal ivory-gold silk saree that beautifully celebrated tradition. The lustrous drape featured intricate zari weaving and a rich gold border. She paired it with a matching half-sleeved blouse adorned with delicate embroidery, creating a classic monochromatic bridal look.
Complementing her attire, Sharmiela accessorised with traditional temple jewellery, including an ornate maang tikka, statement earrings, layered necklaces and gold bangles. Fresh jasmine flowers adorned her sleek centre-parted bun, while a soft-glam makeup look featuring kohl-rimmed eyes, flushed cheeks, a nude lip and a tiny bindi completed her bridal beauty. The red-and-white floral garland added a vibrant contrast to her elegant ensemble, making her look a beautiful blend of South Indian heritage and timeless bridal charm.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More