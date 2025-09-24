Step inside the magnificent Mysore Palace in Karnataka as Mysuru Dasara festival celebrations begin

Mysuru Dasara festival was inaugurated by International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq on September 22. The Mysore Palace is a majestic sight amid the Mysuru Dasara festival celebrations, illuminated with thousands of bulbs every evening. Also read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world The Mysore Palace stands as a significant historical and cultural landmark in Mysore. (Pics: Sanya Panwar)

Like previous years, Mysuru Dasara 2025 festival brings the focus on the city's iconic Mysore Palace with its grand halls with elaborate decorations, opulent furniture, intricate artwork, and large windows.

Take a look at the latest pictures of the city's Mysuru Dasara festival decorations:

An illuminated view of Mysore during the Mysuru Dasara festival celebrations on September 22.(PTI)

The Mysore Palace in Karnataka is a majestic sight during the Mysuru Dasara festival celebrations, illuminated with thousands of bulbs every evening(PTI)

Inside the grand Mysore Palace

The Mysore Palace is the official residence of the Wadiyars, the royal family of Mysore. Currently, the palace serves more as a historical and cultural landmark, attracting tourists from around the world. While the royal family still performs rituals and ceremonies at the palace, particularly during the Mysuru Dasara festival, they don't permanently reside there. The interiors of the Mysore Palace reflect the grandeur and opulence of the Wadiyar dynasty.

A January 15, 2025 video on Sean and Emily's YouTube channel gave a glimpse inside Mysore Palace – the stunning interiors are a testament to the palace's rich history and cultural heritage, making it a must-visit destination for anyone interested in India's royal past.

The palace is adorned with crystal chandeliers

Mysore Palace has exquisitely carved doors, expansive pavilions, and delicate chandeliers. The Kalyana Mantapa, or marriage hall, features beautiful stained-glass ceilings with intricate floral motifs in hues of gold, pink, and peacock blue.

The walls are adorned with oil paintings depicting royal themes, ceremonies, and festivals, while the Durbar Hall features frescoes and paintings that showcase scenes from Indian mythology and the royal family's history. The Durbar Hall has a mosaic of semi-precious stones arranged in beautiful geometric patterns, and the palace features intricately designed arches, adding to its architectural splendour.

Mysore Palace is adorned with crystal chandeliers, seen in the Durbar Hall and other ceremonial spaces, creating a dazzling effect when illuminated. The palace features exquisite ivory inlay work and intricately designed silver furniture, including chairs, tables, and sofas, reflecting the luxury and opulence of the royal household.

Visiting Mysore Palace

⦿ Timings: 10 am to 5:30 pm daily

⦿ Entry fee: ₹120 for adults, ₹70 for children (10-18 years), and ₹1000 for foreign tourists

