Things to do in Mysuru: A travel guide

Mysuru, often called the cultural capital of Karnataka, is a city known for its rich heritage, magnificent palaces, and serene landscapes. Whether you're a history buff, an adventure enthusiast, or someone looking for a relaxing getaway, there are plenty of things to do in Mysuru. From historical attractions to thrilling adventure activities in Mysore, this city has something for every traveller. Here’s a curated list of experiences to make your trip memorable. A travel guide for things your can do in Mysuru Source: Club Mahindra

1. Visit the Majestic Mysore Palace

One of India’s most iconic landmarks, Mysore Palace is a must-visit for its stunning Indo-Saracenic architecture and regal interiors. The palace is illuminated with thousands of lights every Sunday and during the grand Dasara festival, making it a breathtaking sight. Step inside to admire the intricate carvings, colorful stained-glass ceilings, and ornate halls that transport you back to the era of the Wadiyars.

2. Take a Stroll in Brindavan Gardens

Located just outside the city, the Brindavan Gardens are famous for their symmetrical design and musical fountain show. The beautifully landscaped gardens offer a perfect spot for a peaceful evening. Enjoy a boat ride in the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam and witness the breathtaking illumination show at night.

3. Discover the Chamundi Hills

A visit to Mysuru is incomplete without exploring Chamundi Hills, home to the revered Chamundeshwari Temple. The temple sits atop the hill, offering stunning panoramic views of the city. Adventure seekers can take the 1,000-step climb, making it one of the most thrilling activities to do in Mysore.

4. Explore St. Philomena’s Cathedral

A fine example of Neo-Gothic architecture, St. Philomena’s Cathedral is one of the largest churches in India. The grand stained-glass windows and towering spires make it a fascinating site for history and architecture lovers.

5. Experience Wildlife at Mysore Zoo

For animal lovers, the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, commonly known as Mysore Zoo, offers a delightful experience. It houses a diverse range of species, including tigers, elephants, and giraffes, making it a great destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts.

6. Adventure Activities in Mysore

If you crave adventure, Mysuru has plenty to offer. From paragliding at Chamundi Hills to trekking at Kunti Betta, there are numerous adventure activities in Mysore to satisfy thrill-seekers. You can also try zip-lining and river rafting at nearby destinations like Coorg.

7. Indulge in Mysuru’s Famous Cuisine

No trip to Mysuru is complete without tasting its iconic Mysore Pak. You can also relish traditional Karnataka dishes like dosas, idlis, and bisibele bhath at famous eateries.

9. Shop at Devaraja Market

Devaraja Market is a bustling bazaar where you can buy souvenirs, sandalwood products, and the renowned Mysore silk sarees. The vibrant market is a sensory delight, offering fresh produce, flowers, and aromatic spices.

Explore Karnataka Tourism

Mysuru is just a gateway to exploring the diverse landscapes of Karnataka. From the coffee plantations of Coorg to the beaches of Gokarna, Karnataka tourism offers endless opportunities for exploration. Whether you're interested in cultural heritage, adventure, or relaxation, Mysuru serves as the perfect starting point.

Where to Stay in Mysuru

To enhance your stay, Club Mahindra Golden Landmark Resort offers a blend of comfort and local charm. Nestled amidst greenery, the resort provides spacious rooms, local and international cuisine, and curated experiences to make your Mysuru trip even more memorable. Whether you’re looking to relax or explore, this resort in Mysuru offers a rejuvenating getaway.

Seamless Travel with Club Mahindra

For frequent travelers, a Club Mahindra membership provides access to 140+ resorts across India and beyond, ensuring comfortable stays and curated holiday experiences. Whether it’s Mysuru or another destination, Club Mahindra helps create hassle-free vacations.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.